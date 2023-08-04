Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Timothy F. Goffin

Timothy F. Goffin, 75, of Wausau, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

He was born on January 14, 1948, to the late Arthur and Merleen (Cronkright) Goffin, in Antigo, WI. Timothy grew up on the family homestead in Polar, WI. He graduated from White Lake High School in 1966. He married Christine Alft in 1968, he was drafted into the Army and served two years in Germany. They had two children, Mark and Jill. After the Army, he attended North Central Technical College where he earned an Associates’ Degree in accounting. Timothy worked for Wipfli LLP before working for Lumberman’s Underwriting Alliance as a loss prevention engineer and regional engineer manager for 36 years, earning many awards and accolades across North America. Timothy remarried Wendy Pearson in 1980, and had two more children, Ashley and Nick. They spent the next 33 years on their Town of Maine homestead, where they built many memories.

Timothy loved coaching friends and family in softball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling. He was a 4-H “horse show” dad, loved camping, Halloween parties, cribbage, Windsor and hiding Easter baskets.

Timothy is survived by his children, Mark (Melanie) Goffin, Jill (Colleen) Goffin, Ashley Williams, and Nick (Nicole) Goffin; his grandchildren, Eli, Maddie, Gabriel, Iozsef, Jannah, Brianna, Sophia, Ada, Royce; and great-grandchild, Scarlett; siblings, Dale Goffin, Connie Godwin, and Brenda McMillen; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mt View Care Center for their compassionate care of Timothy as he was able to enjoy many community adventures across the state, due to the staff’s dedication.

A celebration of Timothy’s life will take place on October 21, 2023, in the round barn at Willow Springs Garden, Wausau, WI, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Timothy’s honor may be made to Willow Springs Garden.

Keith W. Smith

Keith Smith, age 96, passed away on August 1, 2023 at his home in Wausau WI surrounded by his family.

Keith was born in Waupaca, WI to Ernest Smith and Lillian Smith. Keith married Jenneane Smith of LaCrosse WI on June 28, 1952.

He enjoyed outdoor activities with his families such as hunting, boating and skiing (winter & summer), jet skiing, motorcycle riding, airplanes and camping. He bought lake property at Silver Lake near Rhinelander where he spent weekends for many years. When the Smith family got together, it was anything but typical! Great fun was had by all!

Keith leaves behind his children, Jennifer and Brian; grandchildren, Shayne and Chandler; siblings, Avis Pings, John Smith, Julia Eiden; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jenneane Smith; parents, Ernest and Lillian Smith; and siblings, Leland Smith, Thomas Smith and Betty Daly.



A memorial service for Keith will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., in Wausau WI. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service where family and friends are welcome to gather and share memories. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate.

I lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Indian College Fund.

Theresa R. Miles

Theresa (“Myrt”) R. Miles passed away on Monday, August 1, 2023, after a courageous nine-year battle with cancer. Born July 25, 1948, in Urbana, Ohio, she graduated from Kent State University with a BA in Elementary Education and from the University of Cincinnati with a MA in Elementary Education. She started teaching in Wilmington, OH, moving to Wausau in 1973, where she taught at GD Jones before moving to Rib Mountain Elementary. At Rib, she taught first grade for 30 years. It was a perfect grade for her to teach her students to love reading. Theresa was able to attend Ohio State University and become a “literacy coordinator” in the WSD, remaining in her classroom and coaching other teachers in the district. In addition, Theresa coached girls tennis at Wausau West High School for ten years. That is where she encouraged young women to compete, be a good sport and enjoy the lifetime sport of tennis. She also ran an afterschool tennis program at Rib Mountain Elementary. After retiring in 2007, she was elected to the Wausau School Board, serving on the Board for 10 years. Her goal was to always try to create excellent programs for students in the district and sustain a positive environment for staff in spite of the restrictive nature of Act 10.

Her love of tennis allowed Myrt to make many good friends outside of her teaching career. She played and coached a USTA Senior Women’s team that earned several trips to the WI State Tournament. Myrt and Scott made trips to Wimbledon and the US Open Tennis Tournaments, where she was able to watch her favorite player, Roger Federer, in person. In addition to her love for reading, teaching, and tennis, she enjoyed taking walks and collecting seashells on the beach at Marco Island. One other passion of hers included playing bridge. The bridge club she was part of for over 45 years was made up of so many loving friends and gave her such joy. She always had good stories to tell about her bridge gatherings. Even as the cancer plagued her mind, she could still play a fine game of bridge!

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Scott, and two children, Andy (Sarah Prather) and Anne Hanson. She adored her four grandchildren, Jordan, Camryn, Hannah, and Zoe, and was so happy when able to spend time with them and watch them grow to be such loving and thoughtful individuals. Family was important to her and she spent many wonderful experiences with her sister, Theda in Maine and enjoyed the many overseas trips they took together. She enjoyed visits with her brother, Tim at his farm in Bellefontaine, Oh, always marveling at how much work he did.

Our family is grateful for the excellent care provided by her oncologists at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Dr. Rezazadeh and Dr. Ahuja, as well as Dr. Shah at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. In addition, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services were so helpful to her during the last stages of her life. Inner Peace caregivers provided her with additional excellent home care. The skill, support, and compassion of all these healthcare providers gave her extra time to enjoy friends and family.

Theresa lived her life to the fullest. She loved her family, enjoyed her many friends, traveled the world, and could find something positive in any situation. She had such love and joy that her passing will leave a void for those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at her home from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been established in her name at Wausau West High School or memorials may be given to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Scott S. Baker

Scott S. Baker, 60, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 26, 1963 in Duluth, Minnesota, son of the late Richard Baker and Sharon (Presnall) Bonacci. On July 6, 1985 he married his high school sweetheart, Anita Frank, in Duluth.

Scott worked as a police officer in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota for 18 years and after retirement moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona. He volunteered and worked on the security team at Scottsdale Bible Church. His Christian faith was an integral part of his life. Scott enjoyed time spent outdoors and was meticulous about maintaining his yard in Arizona. He also enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin in Wisconsin with relatives and friends. He also loved to travel and recently took trips to Greece, Italy and also loved the Hawaiian islands. Scott loved WWII history and was an avid collector of WWII airplane art signed by the pilots and crew. Above all he was a family man, taking care of those he loved in every way possible and always putting their needs above his own. HIs granddaughter, Ava, was the joy of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Baker; sons, Jeremy and Nicholas Baker; granddaughter, Ava Baker and her mother, Sarah Gregory; step-father, Tom Bonacci; siblings, Mike (Kathy) Baker and Shelly (John) Monson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his father and mother, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mark Baker and his beloved dog, Tikko. Scott has joined his heavenly family.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tunnel 2 Towers (t2t) Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jeffrey D. Hentges

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Jeffrey Donan Hentges born January 28th 1957.

He left us peacefully August 1st at the age of 66 after a short fight with lung cancer.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, Art Hentges and Mary Afflebeck as well as his much beloved ex wife Gretchen Hentges.

His siblings Patricia Hentges, Mike Hentges wife Terry, Jeannine Lunde husband sig, John Hentges wife Cheryl alonge with his 3 adult children Danial Hentges wife Joannie, Jessica Fine husband Robert, Elizabeth Hentges husband Zachery along with all of his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

We will all remember him for his ready laugh and unique sense of humor as well as his loving nature.

He loved to go fishing with his brother and children. Teaching them all how to hook worm and fish. He loved good music and having a good time as he was an avid beer enthusiasts.

At the moment a remembrance of life-memorial is planed but no date as of yet has ben set.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Lorna A. Holmes

Lorna Ann Holmes, 94, passed away in her Wisconsin Rapids home July 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Lorna was born June 20,1929 in Decorah, Iowa to Lloyd & Cora Luren.

Graduated Eau Claire Senior High in 1947.

Married Francis Holmes in 1951,

They celebrated 65 anniversary’s.

Survived by her five daughters Deborah (Ted) Duchac (Schofield, WI); Jacqueline (Charles) Leonardo (Camdenton, MO); Kimberly Cronkrite (Sean Schanes, Nekoosa, WI); Tammy (Steve) Gerzmehle (Wisconsin Rapids, WI); Stacey Holmes (Necedah, WI); 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

An avid reader, sharing poems, quotes and sayings with those she loved. She continued reading her entire life.

Lorna loved and continued to sew, knit and crochet. It brought her great joy to give her finished projects to family, friends and many charity organizations.

She treasured spending time with her family, playing cards,bingo and dancing. She was the life of the party and the last to leave.

She enjoyed 12 special trips to Ireland with her husband Francis, family and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Francis Holmes, mother Cora (Ray Elwood), father Lloyd Lauren, brother Harland Luren, sisters Vivian Larson and Marlyn King, 4 beloved grandsons, Jesse, Joshua, Christopher and Shawn.

***

Family Recipe

1 Cup of forgiveness

a Gallon of loyalty

a Pinch of hope

a Spoonful of laughter

Endless Love

***

Funeral services will be held Saturday August 19th, 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa, Wis.

Celebration of life will be held at Jammers Bar and Grill, Wis. Rapids 1pm – 8pm.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Yvonne C. Gunderson

Yvonne Claire Gunderson, age 70, of Wausau, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 1, 2023 at the Aspirus Hospice House, with her sister Terry by her side.

Yvonne was born March 20, 1953 in Wausau, daughter of Sherben Gunderson and Gerda (Nussbaum) Gunderson. Yvonne grew up in the Wausau area and graduated from Wausau West High School in 1971. She received certifications from North Central Technical Institute and worked a variety of jobs including Tower Credit Union, Congressman Dave Obey’s Campaign Office, the City of Wausau, and the Green Bay Boys and Girls Club.

Yvonne enjoyed writing children’s books and doing crafts with family. She also enjoyed Halloween and hosted many scary, fun parties. Yvonne volunteered at Monk Botanical Gardens helping people with disabilities garden and helped with events.

Yvonne was always a hippie at heart and showed kindness to everyone she met. She enjoyed the music of Prince and the Beatles, among many others. She also loved to have her nails done and would receive constant compliments on them.

Preceding Yvonne in death were her sister Marlys Matuszak and brother Tyronne Gunderson. She is survived by two daughters Michelle Kohn and Ericka (Dan) Kreager; three siblings Shirley Anderson, Terry (Craig) Shulta, Gregg Gunderson; and brother-in-law Ed Matuszak.

Yvonne will be cremated and a small family memorial will be held at a later date.

Written condolences, cards, messages, and flowers can be sent to Ericka Kreager at 207 Reservoir Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the Aspirus Hospice House for all their kindness and support in caring for Yvonne.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

“There’s always a rainbow at the end of every rain.” -Prince

Bernard F. Omernik

Bernard F. Omernik, 89 of the town of Reid, died on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home.Bernard was born on May 20, 1934 in Marathon County, the son of Frank and Faustina (Tryba) Omernik.Bernard served his country in the United States Army.On September 15, 1956, Bernard was united in marriage to Grace Janikowski at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. She survives.Bernard was a supervisor for JI Case until his retirement.Bernard is survived by his wife, Grace; four children, Debra Klinke, Jeff Omernik, Lori Mieska and Sandra Cherek; grandchildren, Dave Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Dana Kuklinski, Leah Scott, Robert Mieska and Jesse Mieska; great-grandchildren, Samuel Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Brittny Resch, Ramsey Kuklinski, Scarlet Walker and Brynlee Scott; great-great-granddaughter, Emma Resch and a sister, Ann King.Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Nikolina Thompson and great-grandson, Bennett Scott.A private family service will be held at a later date.Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

