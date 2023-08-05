Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man is facing felony charges after a 16-year-old girl came forward with accusations that he assaulted her when she was a young child.

Prosecutors on Aug. 3 charged Kyle Brenchley, now 29, with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12. Court records show Brenchley is facing a sexual assault charge involving a different alleged victim, also a child, in a case filed in January 2022.

In the most recent case, the teen told a Wausau Police officer that when she was 5 years old she was visiting a friend when she was assaulted by her friend’s uncle, identified by investigators as Brenchley. The two are not related and Brenchley has denied the allegation.

Prosecutors say the complaint is based in part on Brenchley’s statements and on citizen witnesses.

Brenchley was out on bond when the latest charges were filed.

On Aug. 3, Brenchley made an initial appearance in Marathon County Circuit Court and was ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond. He remains jailed as of today, according to county records. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 14.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

