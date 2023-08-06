For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau Woodchucks came in and played spoiler against the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday at Witter Field, sweeping a Northwoods League baseball doubleheader by winning scores of 3-2 and 5-3.

The Rafters (36-28, 16-13 second half) entered the day winners of six straight (three against Wausau) and in first place in the Great Lakes West, but the Woodchucks had plans to change that.

Going up 2-0 early in each game was key for Wausau (32-33, 12-18 second half) as it never trailed in either game.

A strong performance from the pitching staff was also key, as Game 1 starter Henry Cone (McClennan CC, Texas) went 7 1/3 innings, only allowing two runs off five hits while striking out five. Garrett Lott (Bossier Parish, La.) came in for the final five outs and struck out four, earning his first save.

In Game 2, it was the combined work of Chandler Freeman (Abilene Christian), Garrett Brunstetter (Western Kentucky) and Logan Haslam (Willamette, Ore.) who propelled Wausau to its 12th second-half win.

Going back to the first half – after losing the first three at Witter Field this season – Wausau finishes winning three in a row at the home of the Rafters.

Wausau faces off against Wisconsin Rapids for one final time this season at Athletic Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Wausau faces off against Wisconsin Rapids for one final time this season at Athletic Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

