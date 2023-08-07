Wausau Pilot & Review

A motorcycle driver died Sunday night in a crash with in Janesville, according to police.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Center Avenue and Burbank Avenue. Police say the motorcycle driver was traveling southbound with a passenger on the back and crashed into a truck. Officials have not yet clarified what type of truck – a pickup or a larger vehicle.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to Mercy Hospital, where the driver died. The status of the passenger and extent of injuries involved has not been released and there’s no word on whether the trick driver was also injured.

Officials say the crash is under investigation, and the name of the driver will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s after notification of relatives.

Like this: Like Loading...