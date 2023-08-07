Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Larry D. Foland

Larry D. Foland, 74, of Wausau, entered God’s Kingdom on Tuesday, Auguat 1, 2023.

He was born on July 18, 1949, to Max and Pear Foland in Los Angeles, CA. The family moved a lot due to his father being a pastor, the family ended up settling in Wisconsin. Larry went into the Army for a little over a year until he was honorably discharged. After the Army, Larry worked in Wausau before marrying Frances Tucker, the two eventually settled in Rothschild where they had three children, Kristina, Patricia, and Brian. Larry worked at Marathon Electric for 38 years before his retirement.

He attended Christ Community Church. Larry enjoyed running, biking, gardening, and he loved watching the Packers and the Brewers.

Larry is survived by his children, Kristina Foland (John Lam), Patricia (Luis) Cerrato, and Brian (Fern) Foland; grandchildren, Ilis, Danick, and Hanesy Cerrato, Theodore and Violet Skupien; siblings, Mark (Debra) Foland, Marilyn Frazier, Carolyn Land; and many nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Pearl (Zenk) Foland.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11:30 – 12:00 p.m., at Christ Community Church, in Schofield. A visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Beverly A. Lashua

Beverly Ann (Wesenick) Lashua was born December 11, 1939 in Wausau, WI has passed at the age of 83 on August 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Beverly was born to Sidney and Gertrude (Strassman) Wesenick, and was united in marriage to Elmer Lashua, on November 10, 1956.

Beverly along with her husband Elmer Lashua, together they have 8 wonderful children. Mary (James) Laska, Lois (Terry) Fronek, Barbara Szutkowski, Butch (Debbie) Lashua, Walter (Jean) Lashua, Faydonna (Chris) Bernarde, Pamela (Tim) Ciszewski and Daniel (Amy Bishop) Lashua. She was a loving and devoted Grandmother to Leeann, Bobbie Jo, Anthony, Angel, Neil, Dawn, Kory, Samantha, Mackenzie, Taylor, Amanda, Brenda, Paige, Dennis, Latara, Zach, Cody, Che-Quess, Autumn & Brock, Ashley, Megan and Makayla along with 33 Great-Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings John (Carol) Wesenick, Donna (Rodney) Woller and Sidney (June) Wesenick.

Beverly dedicated 19 years to the Salvation Army until retirement. Her passion was going for long drives with her husband Elmer of 63 years. Together they would spend countless hours driving the country roads reminiscing about the amazing memories while making countless new memories. To many people’s surprise, she loved watching MTV daily and WWE on Monday nights with Elmer, along with their cat Biggie and dog Louie was just one of many little things Bev enjoyed. The key to Beverly’s heart was her family. Family outings with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are what she kept close to her heart and cherished the most. Throughout the years, Bev was known for her amazing cinnamon rolls and buns, which all of the family craved. Elmer and Bev opened their doors to many, most importantly to Carrie, Allen, Sharon, Keith, Denise, and Kevin creating one big happy family and never a dull moment. Beverly will be truly missed by many, especially her witty remarks. Elmer and Beverly will now be cruising on the roads of heaven in their Cadillac together watching over their loved ones as they are reunited again.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Lashua, her parents Sidney and Gertrude (Strassman) Wesenick, her father and mother-in law Francis and Mabel (Pigeon) Lashua, a granddaughter Destiney, and great grandson Marcus.

Per Beverly’s request, a small and private service for immediate family only.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

