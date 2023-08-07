For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wisconsin Rapids used a four-run top of the 10th inning to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks 7-6 in a Northwoods League baseball game Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park.

The game was tied at 3-3 after nine innings before the Rafters (37-28/17-13 second half) scored four runs off only one hit, with walks and hit by pitches being the trojan horse.

A comeback attempt by Wausau (32-34, 12-19 second half) fell just short, as the Woodchucks scored three in the 10th, but a groundout would end the game with the tying run at third base.

Trent Van Ess (UW-Stevens Point) had a three-hit day, hitting his second home run and double of the season with each resulting in an RBI.

The Woodchucks’ pitching staff had an up and down day, as they only allowed six hits in the first nine innings and left five Rafters runners on base in the eighth and ninth.

Wausau remains at home to welcome in the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for one last time to Athletic Park. First pitch Monday will be at 6:05 p.m. and it will be a Festival Foods Family Four Pack night.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

