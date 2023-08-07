Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

The fentanyl crisis is destroying lives across our country. Congressman Tom Tiffany’s recent introduction of the Fentanyl Trafficker Elimination Act is a crucial step towards holding those involved in fentanyl trafficking accountable.

The devastating impact of fentanyl-related deaths calls for urgent action. Tom Tiffany is working with local sheriff’s departments across northern Wisconsin, and his proposed legislation, the Fentanyl Trafficker Elimination Act, seeks to impose life sentences on individuals convicted of intentionally trafficking fentanyl in the United States. This will send a clear message that such criminal activities will face severe consequences.

It is essential that we support Tom Tiffany’s efforts in addressing the fentanyl crisis. By implementing strict penalties and targeting the sources of fentanyl, we can work towards safeguarding our communities and preventing further tragedies.

Thank you for considering my point of view.

Steve Johnson, town of Weston

