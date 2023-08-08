Wausau Pilot & Review

A 35-year-old woman is dead after a single vehicle crash Tuesday in Lincoln County, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. on County Hwy. C about a half mile east of County Hwy. X in the town of Schley. Crews were paged to the scene and discovered the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle unresponsive.

The victim, from St. Paul, Minn., was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

