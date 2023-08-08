WAUSAU – All-Stars Under the Stars has announced its upcoming benefit concert on Aug. 23 in downtown Wausau.

The free event will be held at 6 p.m. on the 400 Block and feature Airkraft as the headlining act, with The Fabulous Hellhounds as the opening band. The concert aims to raise money and awareness for Man of Honor Society, a Wausau-based organization made up of military personnel dedicated

to helping fellow veterans in need.

In 2022, the organization brought national act Firehouse to Wausau, drawing 6,000 people and raising thousands of dollars for Peyton’s Promise.

Food trucks will be on-site.

For more information about All-Stars Under the Stars, visit the All-Stars Under the Stars Facebook page and ASUTS.org.

