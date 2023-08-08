WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau will host an acrylic painting workshop this week in its downtown studio.

All About Surface will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, 427 N. Fourth St., and features instructor Katherine Steichen Rosing, an artist currently displaying art at the CVA.

Participants will explore techniques, such as incising, glazing, and scumbling, to develop intricate surfaces in painting and learn to work with various mediums to create a textured underpainting. Discussions will include the differences between working on canvas, wood panel and paper.

Cost is $140. Visit cvawausau.org/adult-classes/all-about-surface-812 to register.

