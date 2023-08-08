WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will present its next History Speaks program this week.

“The Internment of Japanese Americans during World War II” will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.

The program will be presented by Henry Kanemoto, sharing his experience in the Gila River internment camp. The presentation discusses the treatment and internment of Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor and the result of Executive Order 9066 signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942.

Kanemoto was born in the Gila River Japanese Internment Camp in the Arizona Desert. After release from imprisonment, his family was recruited along with 2,500 other Japanese internees to Seabrook, N.J., for resettlement. His family moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1957 and Henry went on to study at Stanford University Medical School on a scholarship. He did his residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. After this, he accepted a position as a radiologist in Wausau in 1975. Henry retired in 1999.

The presentation will be recorded and available digitally on Facebook and YouTube within a few days of the live program.

For more information, call 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.

