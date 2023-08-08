For Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – With the game tied at 4-4 going into the ninth inning, the Wausau Woodchucks scored seven runs in the frame to guide themselves to an 11-4 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League baseball game on Tuesday night at Herr-Baker Field.

Fond du Lac (28-40, 15-18 second half) led 4-2 going into the seventh in a game that felt like it might not go Wausau’s way.

But don’t count out the Woodchucks (34-34, 14-19 second half), as they scored two runs to begin the stretch of nine unanswered the rest of the way.

Wausau wins the season series over Fond du Lac 7-5, the record by which Fond du Lac won last summer. Wausau also finishes 2-4 at Herr-Baker Field.

Richie LaCien (Lawrence, Wis.) picked up the win, going one-two-three in both of his innings of work. He also picked up a strikeout.

The Dock Spiders committed three costly errors in the ninth, helping lead the Woodchucks to the seven runs in the frame.

Wausau begins its final three-game homestand Wednesday as Lakeshore comes to town. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. and it will be a Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway Night at Athletic Park.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

