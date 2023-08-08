Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Robert and Amanda Rasmussen announce the birth of their son Shay Kristian, born at 12:33 p.m. July 28, 2023. Shay weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Victor Garza and Adrianna Jupp announce the birth of their son Victor Anthony, born at 6:09 p.m. July 28, 2023. Victor weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Aaron Halambeck and Tera Hintz announce the birth of their son Remnar Lee, born at 9:29 a.m. July 28, 2023. Remnar weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Iris Torres announces the birth of her daughter Angelita Rose, born at 9:17 p.m. July 25, 2023. Angelita weighed 8 pounds.

Shawn and Angela Sarenpa announce the birth of their daughter Olivia Braelyn, born at 6:13 p.m. July 24, 2023. Olivia weighed 6 pounds.

Brice and Jillian Maier announce the birth of their daughter Elori Ray, born at 1:54 p.m. July 25, 2023. Elori weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces.

Daniel and Melissa Fenske announce the birth of their son Noah Raymond, born at 10:18 p.m. July 25, 2023. Noah weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Aaron and Karly Karlen announce the birth of their son Callahan James, born at 11:09 a.m. July 26, 2023. Callahan weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Raymond Bahena and Monique Marmolejo announce the birth of their daughters Leilani Mireya, born at 9:45 p.m. July 26, 2023, and Liliana Renee, born at 9:43 p.m. July 26, 2023. Leilani weighed 2 pounds, 1 ounce. Liliana weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jonathan Steger and Alicia Ludvik announce the birth of their son Ryker John Anthony, born at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 1, 2023. Ryker weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Michael and Danielle Bump announce the birth of their son Aiden Michael, born at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 2, 2023. Aiden weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

