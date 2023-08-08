For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Scoring 11 runs off nine hits was able to get the job done for the Wausau Woodchucks on Monday night at Athletic Park, as they were able to beat Fond du Lac 11-6 in Northwoods League baseball action.

After the Woodchucks (33-34, 13-19 second half) took an early 6-1 lead, they would see that lead diminish after five unanswered across back-to-back innings by the Dock Spiders.

But a four-run Woodchucks’ fifth inning would give them the lead as they would not allow another run to Fond du Lac (28-39, 15-17 second half) the rest of the way.

Christian Mitchelle (Cincinnati) had a three-hit night, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base to lead the way for Wausau.

Ryan Blanchard (Chico State, Calif.) hit his first Northwoods League home run, a solo shot that gave Wausau a 2-1 lead in the second. He also scored the go-ahead run on a triple steal in the fifth.

Wausau stole a total of 10 bases in Monday’s win.

Wausau heads down to Herr-Baker Field one last time Tuesday to play the Dock Spiders for the season finale between the two teams. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

The Woodchucks’ final homestand of the season will be Wednesday and Thursday against the Lakeshore Chinooks and Friday against the Madison Mallards. All three games start at 6:35 p.m.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

