Wausau Pilot & Review

Howdy partners! My name is Winchester but my friends call me Chester. I’m in the market for an active family with a soft spot in their hearts for a hound like me. I’m a big boy at over 80lbs so I hope you can keep up! I’m all of the things a hound should be- handsome, smart and a little stubborn, too! I’m friendly with other pets and ready to make your home my own. Heck, I’ll even help you fill out the application!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...