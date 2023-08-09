Adam Glatczak | State Park Speedway track writer

This week at State Park Speedway, it will be Kids Night with bicycle races and free ice cream for kids.

Thursday is also WCAR Backpack Night with free backpacks for children and Corn Night, which means adults can buy a wristband for $15 for all you can eat and drink corn and tap beer. SPS’s regular super late models, pure stocks, mini mods and mini stocks will all race, plus Legends and Bandoleros. SPSNotes8-10-23



Fan gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. for Thursday and Friday races. Weekend race schedules vary per date. Check the State Park Speedway website for details.

Like this: Like Loading...