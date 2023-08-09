Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Lucinda L. Pawlikowski

Lucinda L. “Cindy” Pawlikowski, 93, died Saturday, August 5, 2023 of a stroke at Aspirus Hospital.

Cindy was born on September 30, 1929 to the late Walter and Hertha (Neumann) Kilian at Wausau Memorial Hospital. She was baptized on October 20, 1929 at Grace Lutheran Church in Town (Village) of Maine. She was confirmed on April 19, 1943, also at Grace.

She trained as a Licensed Practical Nurse before marrying John Pawlikowski on May 21, 1960. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2006.

Cindy was an excellent baker and avid card player. She was a member of multiple card clubs and close with her cousins.

She moved into Our House Memory Care March 2016, after dementia made it impossible to stay at home. Her friends at Salem, now St. Peter’s Lutheran Church recognized her need for care, and made sure she got the help she needed.

Survivors include extended family and friends. Cindy’s friends and family would like to recognize Aspirus Palliative Care and Our House Memory Care for all they have done for Cindy in the last few years.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter’s North Campus, formerly Salem Lutheran Church, in Wausau. Pastor Kevin Schnake will officiate. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A luncheon will follow services in the fellowship hall. Burial will take place after lunch, at the Town of Berlin Cemetery, 239686 N 72nd Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.

Norma E. Miller

Norma E. Miller, 92, Minocqua, formerly of Marathon, died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Traditions Assisted Living, Thorp, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

She was born May 31, 1931 in the town of Stettin, daughter of the late Alfred and Alma (Buttke) Beilke. On July 22, 1950, she married Roland Miller at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stettin. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2008.

Norma worked in the family business, Miller’s Meat Market, Marathon, until her retirement in 1989. Norma and Roland moved to their summer home in Minocqua in 1989 and together they enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Norma was an avid sports fan and never missed watching the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks games. Norma and Roland also attended many of their grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

Survivors include, two children, Deborah (Donald) Lepak and Terry (Jolyn) Miller; five grandchildren, Amy (Perry Burgard) Lepak, Wendy (Simon) Fuhrman, Ryan (Dawn) Rausch, Jamie (Brad) Ceranski and Brandon (Tiffany) Miller; and 10 great-grandchildren, Logan, Madigan, Quade, Josh, Bryan, Holly, Alyssa, Brayden, Kenadi and Ania.

Besides her parents and husband, Roland, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Beilke and Helmuth Beilke; two sisters-in-law, Amella Beilke and Beverly Beilke; and one brother-in-law, Harry (Jeanne) Miller.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 232220 N 120th Avenue, Wausau (Stettin). Rev. William Ostrem will officiate. Burial will be in the Stettin Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

A special thank you to the staff at Traditions Assisted Living, Thorp and to the caregivers from St. Joseph’s Hospice, Marshfield.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Alicia R. Underwood

Alicia Renee (Carr) Underwood, gone too soon, passed with family by her side, August 4, 2023, at the age of 43.

Born in Wausau, WI, on March 13, 1980, Alicia grew up in Marathon City, surrounded by her devoted parents, Gary and Renee, her sisters, Dana and Gina, and their dog, Rascal. Alicia always demonstrated kindness, caring and determination, qualities that led to her eventually becoming a Registered Nurse. Her deep empathy and compassionate bedside manner were recognized by anyone who crossed her path. Alicia was a beacon of light for her patients during their darkest days, empowering them to face their battles with newfound strength and courage.

Alicia’s uplifting outlook and words of motivation didn’t just brighten the spirits of patients, but carried over into motherhood. Her three sons – Karter, Blake, and Taylor – were her pride and joy. Whether she was in the stands of a baseball game, cheering them on at wrestling matches, or celebrating life’s special moments, Alicia always radiated hope and optimism even during difficult times. To family, friends, and everyone she met, Alicia had the remarkable gift of making people feel appreciated and cherished.

Alicia will be remembered for her infectious upbeat attitude, radiant smile, and her unbelievable dedication to family. She loved her family with all she had. Though she may have been small in stature, she had the biggest heart. Alicia’s mere presence was a positive force. She cherished every moment spent with her “perfect” (as she called them) nieces and nephews.

Alicia had a remarkable ability to make you feel seen and heard. She would drop everything she was doing anytime a friend or family member needed her support. Alicia had a way of making you feel like a 10, even if you felt like a two. If you sent her a text message, chances are you would get a text, a phone call, and a voicemail back. Simply being together and laughing with loved ones brought her endless joy.

In her free time, Alicia loved traveling to warm climates (especially Mexico), entertaining, cooking, and crocheting. Alicia was incredibly social and never liked to be alone. It was not unusual for Alicia to work an overnight shift at the hospital and then host a family party the next day.

Alicia’s genuine consideration for others and selflessness will be greatly missed by all lucky enough to have known her. She was dependable and steadfast in making sure she was always present for others.

She is survived by her parents, Gary and Renee Carr; her sons, Karter (Natasha), Blake and Taylor Underwood; her sisters, Dana Busse (Aaron), Gina Penn; her nieces and nephews, Ava, Owen, Mia, and Liam; and her many aunties, uncles, cousins, and friends.

We invite all to join us in honoring Alicia’s life on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Highland Community Church, 1005 North 28th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. all at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Frederick K. Wolff

On Tuesday, August 10, 1948, Frederick K. Wolff, came into this world as the 10th child of the combined family of Frieda Minnie (Kraft) Wolff and John (Jack) Wolff of Wittenberg, Wisconsin. He was baptized a child of God, on October 3, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, grew up, went to school, and married the best thing that ever happened to him, Jeanette M. Wichman, who said on her first day of kindergarten, “I’m going to marry that Fred.” Although it took 12 years of school to convince him of that, on October 21, 1967, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Wittenberg, they tied the knot, with friends and family present. Together they raised their family of five children, Sheila, Sherri, Greg, Becky, and Michael, who also grew up and went to school and raised cain in Wittenberg.

After marriage, we took a short detour to Appleton. Fred was working at Gilbert Paper Mill in Menasha, not enjoying that, Fred took on his passion in life following in the footsteps of his dad and Jeanette’s dad as a bricklayer. He started working for Wergin Construction out of Wausau with his father-in-law, Reuben Wichman. He became a Journeyman Mason and retired from Miron Construction out of Appleton, WI, after 50 dedicated years in the trade. He left his mark all over the state, as he worked on big buildings all over Wisconsin. We could take a drive and he would tell stories of how this or that building was built. He also enjoyed showing his sons the art of construction and wanted them to know how to do things for themselves. Together with me, his wife, we built landscape around our home, teaching how, watching, and critiquing our projects, so it would be perfect. Even if we had to do it over, and over again. He would say “do it right the first time.”

In his younger years, Fred was in a few leagues. He played softball for Mark’s Bar, and had a lot of fun times with the guys, bowling at the Wittenberg Bowling Center. On his off time, you could find him playing a game of pool, he was a bit of a pool shark in his day. He loved the games of sheepshead and cribbage; he could almost read your hand by the cards played and was ready to play the next card before his opponent laid theirs.

We didn’t do a lot of traveling but took a few road trips around Wisconsin. Fred said when you go somewhere, always take a different road going home because you already saw that and never make four turns the same way or you will just go in circles, just a bit of his wit. Fred and I, and his sister, Iris, took a few trips to see some of the beautiful waterfalls around the state. I think he started his love for waterfalls on a family trip to Niagara Falls, as a kid with his mom and sisters. He even built a small one in our backyard. We had a lot of fun times working together, even when he would get mad at me for not listening to him, on how to do it right.

Fred wasn’t a church going man, but he knew more about the Bible, and God than I did, and I go to church religiously. He would test me on church traditions and would ask me what some of the things were that I considered a part of my beliefs. He always supported my beliefs even if he didn’t follow them. He was always helping me and members of our church with projects and even gave me ideas on how to do them. He was my rock that I leaned on, and I’m never going to throw it away, we have too many around the house to throw.

Fred always went to all his kid’s sporting events from t-ball to high school, and beyond. Softball, baseball, and football were his favorites. He then watched his grandkids, and great-granddaughters play. He really enjoyed his family and everyone to come visit him. Our best times were when all ten grandkids, and six great-grandkids, with their parents, would come to have food and visit for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Fred always spent too much time hiding easter eggs for the family hunt every year. Even after writing down where he thought he put the eggs, some were never found. He wasn’t much for show, just down to earth, never said it a lot, but you knew what he thought about you, as he always said (I got that right here) he’d point to the back of his head. That was just so you knew he was paying attention. His favorite saying, Remember Christmas is coming.

He watched, and yelled at, the Brewers, love watching the ‘Badgers’ games over and over, said you can never watch them too much! Also enjoyed beating his grandson in a hot game of cribbage. He loved taking the grandsons hunting, and helping with projects where he could give pointers and supervise. Just ask and he’ll be sure to let you know, how you can do it! Loved doing crossword puzzles and acquired the love of doing Sudokus. He was one smart man, had a little bit of knowledge about a lot of things. And kept up on what was going on with this world. Didn’t always like it, couldn’t change it. But kept aware of what was happening around him.

After our retirement we enjoyed going to different lake cabins, with our family, for a week of fun and water. We were planning our yearly vacation when Fred was diagnosed with Cancer only two weeks ago, I said I’ll cancel, but he still wanted to go, even though he wasn’t feeling good. He liked sitting by the lake just watching the birds and surroundings with his coffee in the morning, enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time. Although he passed away the day we were to leave, he still wanted us to go. After a lot of thought, we decided to go and celebrate his life, as it was to be his 75th birthday, Thursday, during our stay. We’re going to send him off with a Bang!

After coming home from the hospital, his family was here for him doing whatever needed to be done, building a ramp, taking him to doctor appointments, support, and LOVE from all, it was a beautiful but sad time, (way too sudden). He got to see all those that he cared about, and all that cared about him. He was in God’s Hands and with his family around him for love and support during this last two days. He passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 5th, at 7:10pm. And the ‘Brewers’ won!

I want to thank everyone who was there for us, with love, support and all the Prayers, through this difficult time. It was truly a comfort. Even if I didn’t reach out, you were there.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, of 55 years; Daughters: Sheila (John Vanderkoy) Wolff, Sherri (Rob) Kubiaczyk, and Becky (Jeremy) Kopp; Sons: Greg (Kristen Beran) Wolff and Michael (Vicky Pierzchalski) Wolff; Grand Children: Brandon (Ali) Wolff, (who, was there for us all the way, Thank you!), William Griepentrog, Harley Graham, Logan Thiex, Kaitlin (fiancé, Isaiah Winowiski) Kopp, Autumn Thiex, Liam Thiex and Jaxon Wolff; Great Grandchildren: Emma Wolff, Calla Wolff, Rylee Wolff, Draimen Lija, Novah Griepentrog and Henry Osorio; sisters: Audrey Krammer and Iris Lathrop; Brother-in-law: Bob Wichman and many nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Frieda and John Wolff; in-laws, Rueben and Verna Wichman; siblings, Jim Sollberger, Germain Hanson, Janice Knitter, Orville Wolff, Wallace Wolff and John Wolff; Grandsons sadly missed, Kevin Griepentrog and Austin Wolff; brother and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Linda Wichman, Vernadean Hubbard, Elroy Lathrop, Rose Wichman, Shirley Sollberger, Violet Wolff and Marge Wolff.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Father Matthew Settle will preside. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Goodbye my love, Jeanette Wolff

Jane A. Resch

Jane Anne Resch (Beversdorf), formerly of Birnamwood, died in her home at Primrose Senior Community in the presence of loved ones on Saturday, August 5th, 2023. Jane was born in Birnamwood on May 30th, 1938.

Jane valued her time with her family and friends above all else. She could be found playing cards, mahjongg, and golf, or going to the casino whenever she had the chance. Additionally, she always savored the opportunity to dance with the love of her life, Joe, who she met at a dance in a one-room schoolhouse. The two later married on February 15th, 1958. They were married for 64 years.

After her father’s health began to decline, her father’s business associates approached Jane about becoming an agent to work with her father. Once she took the reins of Birnamwood Insurance, she transformed the business into a thriving success, allowing her husband Joe to retire from truck driving to join the business. She was awarded Wisconsin Independent Insurance Agent of the Year in 1996. The agency continues to grow and be successful under the guidance of Jane’s son, Alan.

Jane was a dedicated community member serving as one of the first members of the Alter Guild and later Ladies Aid of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary. Later, she volunteered at the Aspirus Hospital in Antigo where she would share Danielle Steel novels with the nuns who worked there.

Jane is survived by three children Deb (Tom) Stafford, Alan (Celeste) Resch, Wendy (Christopher) Novak, and her beloved grandchildren who she loved with all her heart. Jane taught all of them valuable life skills, including how to gamble, shake dice, and play cards. She will be missed dearly by Andrea, Meghan, Michael, Alana, Gabe, and Luis as well as her six great-grandchildren.

Jane will also be missed by her many friends who she made throughout her lifetime who will no doubt always remember her sense of humor and impactful personality.

Jane’s children would like to extend a special thank you to the incredible care and compassion she received from the Primrose Retirement Community Staff. They viewed Jane as an extension of their family, and they lovingly bestowed upon her the label of feisty.

Additionally, they want to thank Aspirus Hospice for their care and guidance.

A service for Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Birnamwood. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Darling Gunderson American Legion Post #341.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

