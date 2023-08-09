WAUSAU — Wausau Metro Strong will present a free program which will teach life-saving techniques for those able to act as an immediate responder in the event of serious injury. This event, entitled “Stop the Bleed,” will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13 at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. There is no cost to attend the program. The event is limited to 75 attendees and registration is required.

“The number one cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding,” said Sara Steen, Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s Trauma Program Manager. “A person with uncontrolled bleeding can die within five minutes, so it is important to quickly stop blood loss.”

Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s Trauma Team will teach attendees basic techniques to control bleeding using their hands, dressings and tourniquets. Stop the Bleed teaches community members how to identify life-threatening bleeding and how to act quickly and effectively to help a bleeding person until medical professionals arrive. Anyone at the scene of a motor vehicle crash, workplace injury, mass shooting or other emergency can act as an immediate responder and save lives, if they know what to do.

Visit WausauChamber.com to register for this program.

Wausau Metro Strong was formed as a grass roots group comprised of community leaders passionate about the mission to create a safe community for all in the wake deadly local shootings on March 22, 2017.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin serves as the fiscal agent for Wausau Metro Strong.

A dedicated group of volunteers spearheaded change in legislation resulting in more protection for Guardian ad Litems, worked to update notification systems when there is a threat the community needs to be alerted to, met with leaders in the community to better understand cultural differences, strove towards a goal of eliminating racial bias and began establishing tool kits for local businesses around safety.

For more information about Wausau Metro Strong, visit WausauMetroStrong.org.

