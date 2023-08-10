Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Jamie Hunt, 41, of Wausau. Aug. 7, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping April Cherry, 39, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics Andrew C. Washburn, 34, of Wausau. Aug. 10, 2023: First-degree or attempted first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacture or deliver fentanyl, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping WANTED: Joseph A. Salinas, 57, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 8, 2023. Charges: First-degree recklessly endangering, manufacture or deliver heroin, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine Logan Dehnel, 19, of Rothschild. Aug. 7, 2023: Bail jumping

Annmarie Kislow, 41, of Weston. Aug. 4, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription Hannah Siegel, 24, of Wausau. Aug. 4, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Anthony Lomonte, 40, of Wausau. Aug. 4, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife Elijah High, 45, of Wausau. Aug. 4, 2023: Escape criminal arrest, bail jumping Tyler Lemma, 36, of Schofield. Aug. 8, 2023: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, carrying a concealed knife, resisting or obstructing an officer

See Chang, 44, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Zachary Jones, 36, of Weston. Aug. 9, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm Charlie F. Degunion, 42, of Wausau. Aug. 10, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Phillip W. Bertsch, 38, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Kou Lee, 42, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine Calvin Morris, 47, of Wausau. Aug. 7, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct Shane Holster-Gardner, 35, of Wausau. Aug. 10, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, bail jumping

