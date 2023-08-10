STEVENS POINT – An event that celebrates the music, fashion, food and dance of India, while raising money for Indian women and children, will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in late August.

The 37th Festival of India will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Schmeeckle Reserve, 2419 North Point Drive, Stevens Point.

The event begins with a buffet at noon. The menu includes chicken tikka masala, kababs, chole masala (chickpea curry), dum aloo (potato curry), raita (yogurt sauce), basmati turmeric rice pulao, naan (flatbread), mint cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney and mango ice cream.

Activities begin at 1 p.m. and include workshops on meditation and yoga, an Indian wedding, fashion show and crafts, including singing glass bowls and henna drawing. Stage performances begin at 3 p.m. and include vocalist Vanitha Suresh with musicians on veena, violin and tabla; a Bharat Natyam dance by Kamala Peddiraju; a Kathak dance by Mahima Grover; a Bollywood dance by Bharati Tripathi; a Rajasthani folk dance by Neha Malik; and music by Dilip Tannan.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youths ages 7-17 if purchased before Aug. 15. After that, tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youths. Tickets can be purchased at the Stevens Point Area Coop, Kindred Spirits, J and R Liquor Store, Dan’s Liquor Dispensary or via Pay Pal at www.shamainc.org. Proceeds benefit educational and development programs for women and children in India led by SHAMA, Inc.

Dance performances and cultural activities will be offered at the 37th Festival of India, held at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve on Aug. 26. Tickets are available now. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

