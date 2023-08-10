STEVENS POINT _ Embark on a creative journey that combines wildlife conservation and artistic expression at a workshop offered by the Wisconsin Center for Wildlife at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The “Drawing Wildlife from Photos” workshop will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, in Room 126 of the Noel Fine Arts Building, 1800 Portage Street, Stevens Point.

This workshop will help beginning artists capture the essence of animals when sketching from photographs and introduce them to the Snapshot Wisconsin Program by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Snapshot Wisconsin Program is a collaborative initiative aimed at monitoring wildlife through a network of volunteer-managed trail cameras that capture native fauna.

Attendees will receive comprehensive guidance on fundamental drawing techniques, from mastering correct angles and proportions to grasping the nuances of value (light and dark). The basics of animal anatomy will be covered, providing a deeper understanding of the subjects. All necessary materials, including sketchbooks, pencils and erasers, will be provided.

The registration fee is $35. To secure your spot and learn more about the Wildlife Conservation Through Art Program, visit www.uwsp.edu/wcw or contact Jennifer Summers, Jennifer.summers@uwsp.edu or 715-346-3241. Registration closes Aug. 11.

