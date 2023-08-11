AbbyBank recently completed its donation campaign in support of the Colby VFW, raising nearly $7,500.

AbbyBank matched all donations up to $200 per donation to help the VFW rebuild its resources and aid in its future remodeling project following a grill fire at the VFW during Cheese Days.

“We are immensely grateful to our community members for their unwavering support during this campaign,” said Karla Feldbruegge, assistant vice president, and Abbotsford branch manager at AbbyBank. “Seeing the community come together to support the Colby VFW has been truly heartwarming. We are proud to be part of such a generous and caring community.”

