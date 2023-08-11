For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – It was another game where the Lakeshore Chinooks were able to get on top early in this two-game set, but this time the Wausau Woodchucks were not able to come back.

Spotting three different multi-run innings of four, three and four, respectively, was what got the job done for the Chinooks (27-42, 13-22 second half) in a 14-1 win over Wausau in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday night at Athletic Park.

The only Wausau run was scored in the fifth inning on a Trent Van Ess (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) solo home run.

Wausau (35-35, 15-20 second half) finishes 7-5 once again against Lakeshore, the same split they won by last year.

The final game at Athletic Park this summer will be Friday as the Madison Mallards come to town. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. and it will be the final Fireworks Night.

For tickets or more information, visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

Like this: Like Loading...