By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 37-year-old Rothschild man is facing new criminal charges after an arrest Thursday, by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Mark B. Calmes faces charges of first-offense drunken driving with two children younger than 16 in the vehicle stemming from a traffic stop, according to a State Patrol news release. Court records show this is Calmes third arrest in a roughly three-month span for the same charge.

In May, Calmes was arrested for drunken driving with a passenger younger than 16, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records. He was released May 12 on a $500 signature bond and was under an absolute sobriety order when he was arrested again, just two weeks later – on May 26.

That led prosecutors to charge Calmes a second time. The charges: drunken driving with a passenger younger than 16 and bail jumping. On the same day, Calmes was also charged with child neglect in a separate case. This time, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser set a $2000 signature bond to cover all cases and, in addition to absolute sobriety, ordered Calmes not to operate a motor vehicle at anytime with anyone younger than 16.

But on Thursday, officials say, Calmes was driving again with two children, age 5 and 8, inside the vehicle when he was stopped on S. 17th Avenue in Wausau by a State Trooper for an alleged littering violation.

Officials say the trooper during the stop smelled intoxicants and Calmes showed signs of impairment, which led to standard field sobriety testing. The results of that testing prompted Calmes’ arrest, officials said. Official charges in the latest case have not yet been filed.

The two children were released to a family member, officials said.

Calmes will also face a misdemeanor bail jumping charge. Court records show Calmes was already facing child neglect and bail jumping charges as well as an additional OWI charge, also with a passenger younger than 16, at the time of his arrest this week. Both previous cases were filed in June.

Calmes does not appear on the Marathon County Jail roster. A date for an initial appearance has not yet been set.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...