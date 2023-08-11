Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Gerald R Pearson

Gerald Roy “Jerry” Pearson, 74, passed away under the care of Hospice House, Wausau, on August 7th, 2023.

Jerry was born June 29th, 1949 at Penn Hospital in Norway Michigan to Violet and Roy Pearson.

Jerry graduated from Norway High School in 1967. He went on to graduate from Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree and Teaching Certification in 1972. Jerry then went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin Stout in Employment Counseling.

On June 29th, 1974 he married Sherry Spanbauer at St Paul Lutheran Church, Aniwa. Together, they had two sons, Joshua and Scott.

Jerry worked in production at Marmet Corp until time of closing and went on to Greenheck Fan Corp until his retirement.

Jerry was a member at the Wausau Elks Lodge for 50 years where he enjoyed his bowling with some very special friends. He enjoyed being with family and at family gatherings with his children and grandchildren, and being with them at the cottage was special. Jerry loved to golf, and spending time at the hunting camp with relatives and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry; two sons, Joshua (Jessica) Pearson, Wausau, Scott Pearson, Wausau; daughter Carolee Pearson, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Zachary Pearson, Spencer Pearson, Alexa Wendt, Justin Rock, and Jamie Oien; and greatgrandchildren Wynter Wendt, Carter and Kiarah Billodeau.

Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Violet Pearson; in-laws Russell and Nona Spanbauer; and brother-in-law Scott Spanbauer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug 18 at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, Schofield, 1806 Weston Ave. Visitation will be from 9:30am to 11:00am, with the service at 11:00am. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Aniwa. Brainard Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House, Wausau for their loving care “You are Angels”. A special thank you to Rev Jim Gates and Jess Wakefield, thank you for being to supportive to Jerry and family.

Mary A. Fritz

Mary Fritz, age 77, passed away on August 7, 2023.

Mary was born in Wausau, WI on June 4, 1946, to Roman and Esther (Golomski) Wunsch. In addition to being a full-time mom Mary spent many years working at County Market and Kmart. In her free time Mary enjoyed camping, teaching her kids and family how to swim, dive and water ski. She loved family game nights and meeting every week with her brothers and sisters for an afternoon of lunch and playing cards. Occasionally she could be found visiting the casinos in the area with her kids, sisters, or her lifelong friend Tootie. She was known for her love of Pepsi and sweets. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Mary was admired for her independence and courage.



Mary is survived by: (3) Children: Todd Dumdey of Schofield, Lisa (Mike) Gleason of Ringle, Heather (Frank) Van Vonderen of De Pere. (5) Grandchildren: Josh (Jordyn) Dumdey, Gabrielle Dumdey, Samantha Gleason, Brian Gleason, Brett Gleason. Brother: Jim (Nancy) Wunsch. (5) Sisters: Laurie Maegli, Janet (Chuck) Heisler, Karen (Roger) Kieper, Julie Pyke, Sue Puls, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, (2) Brothers: Jerry Wunsch, Jack Wunsch. Sister: Pat Heybl and Daughter-in-law: Melissa Dumdey.

In the coming weeks, a celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.

Natalie C. Andraski

Natalie “Nat” C. Andraski, age 96, of Wausau, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Aspirus Hospital, Palliative Care Unit.

Natalie was born August 26, 1926, in Chicago, IL to the late Clarence and Agnes (Dallman) Pagryzinski (Page). At the age of three, she and her parents moved to the Town of Reid, WI, and the Pages took over the Dallman family farm after the death of Theodore Dallman. The move to WI and the farm coincided with the timing of the stock market crash and the beginning of the Great Depression.

Natalie attended Rosenberry School (a one-room schoolhouse) through the eighth grade, but was unable to attend high school. Instead, she continued to work on the 80-acre farm with her mother while her father worked one or more jobs to supplement the family’s income. About half of their land was devoted to potatoes and Natalie milked seven cows in the morning and evening, all work was done by hand. There was no phone, nor electricity, and lanterns or candles were used for light. The Pages owned two plow horses, Dan and Pet — Natalie loved working with Pet as “he was the speedy one and turned corners neatly while cultivating the fields.”

The farm was sold in 1943 and, following her 17th birthday, Natalie worked in Milwaukee for three winters — first as a waitress, then as a nanny, and then as a retail clerk at Schuster’s department store. Each summer she returned home to help with family chores and to supplement their income by grading and sorting pickles and green beans picked by neighboring farmers. Natalie often talked about how she loved her Milwaukee experience, the people she met there, and how it opened her eyes to life away from the farm.

Natalie married John Andraski on August 30, 1947 at St. Ladislaus Church in Bevent, WI. They first met at her parent’s tavern (Page’s Place) when she was 18 and John was home on leave from the Navy, serving in the Pacific. Their first meeting didn’t go all that smoothly, but it ended well — John put a nickel in the juke box and asked Natalie to dance, but it was the Lenten season and she replied “I don’t dance during Lent.” However, John also asked Natalie if she would write to him, she agreed, and the rest is history.

Natalie and John moved to Chicago after their wedding and lived there for 4 years. Their first child, Kenneth, was born in Chicago. They returned to Wisconsin in 1951 and lived in Schofield for the next 35 years. In concert with their raising and feeding four children, Natalie applied her farm-girl skills and excelled as a creative cook and bread maker, and tended a large garden that supplied enough fresh and canned vegetables for year-round consumption. During her (limited) free-time, Natalie loved to walk and run for miles, often inviting and convincing others to join her — yes, Natalie was a jogger well before jogging became fashionable. She also enjoyed bowling at Coral Lanes with her dear friends Francis King and Sophie Delikowski, and really enjoyed the day she bowled a 500 series! When her children were older, she took on a job as a retail clerk for the H.C. Prange Co. Natalie loved interacting with and assisting customers, as well as being part of the Prange team — so much so that she worked there for 22 years.

In 1986, Natalie and John decided to move to a smaller home in Wausau because John had become ill. After John passed away, Natalie continued her caring ways by serving as a volunteer for many organizations including Meals on Wheels, Colonial Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Hospice care for 7 years. She also volunteered at St. Michael Church for funerals and collating Sunday bulletins. Natalie was an active member of the Altar Society, Rosary Society, Catholic Women’s Club, and Prange Breakfast Club. She continued her love of walking for many years, often trekking in to town to meet with friends at the Mint Cafe and, in the winter, to do laps in the mall.

Natalie was known for her warm and engaging communication style, and for sharing many, many stories about her life adventures — stories that were enjoyed by her family, friends, and new acquaintances. After (or in between) her storytelling sessions, she would often smile and say “oh, I talk too much.” Natalie loved attending Newman High School sports events. But her favorite sport was football — and she was never shy about telling her friends (and strangers) that “all three of my sons played quarterback for Newman.” She also enjoyed watching “her” Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. But her time in Chicago fostered a deep love for that city and she always had fun teasing Wisconsin folks (including kids in church, with a wink) that she was a Cubs and Bears fan — and she was! Natalie was also the proud Busia (grandmother) of many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Natalie is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Agnes Pagryzinski (Page); sister Cecilia (Novak) Page; husband John, son Kenneth, and granddaughter Sarah Andraski. She is survived by her sister, Joyce (Mitchell) Page of Oak Brook, IL; one daughter, Connie (Will) Ott of Prescott, AZ; two sons, Brian (Janet) Andraski of Minden, NV, and Todd (Louise) Andraski of Stoughton, WI; three daughters-in-law, Jeanne Kohlbeck (Andraski/Hahn), Kathleen Grant, and Alice (Weller/Peterson) Andraski; eight grandchildren, Willard B. (Darlene) Ott IV, Jessica (Michael) Ott-Pfeifer, and Erik, Alissa, Allison, Andrew, Lauren (Steve Blette), and Megan Andraski; one great grandchild, Willow Pfeifer; three step-grandchildren Nathan (Kelly), Jeremy (Emily), and Abram (Vicky) Weller; seven step-great grandchildren; many Andraski, Novak, Folwarski, and Kaye nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren; and her dear friend Patti Mortenson.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 16, 202023,23 at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau. A praying of the rosary by Natalie’s nephew, Kevin Novak, will begin at 8:30 am, followed by visitation at 9:15 am, funeral mass officiated by Father Al Slowiak at 10:30 am, and then internment at Natalie’s final resting place next to her husband, John, at the Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Natalie can be made to the Saint Michael Catholic Church Endowment Fund and/or Newman Catholic High School.

The Family wishes to Thank the great staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

Vivian H. Klinner

Vivian Hilda Klinner, 90, Wausau, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, under palliative care.

She was born January 4, 1933, in Shawano, WI. Daughter of the late Adolf and Mary (Dittman) Runge. Vivian was a graduate of Shawano High School and completed her nursing degree at Deacones Nursing School. On October 3, 1953, she married Earl R. Klinner, of Denmark, WI. He preceded her in death March 21, 2011.

Prior to her retirement, Vivian was a Labor and Delivery nurse for Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She and Earl were both very active members of the Schofield Lions’ Club. Vivian and Earl were founding members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. She also took part in Mt. Olive Helping Hands, Quilters, the 55 Club, LWML, funeral meals, Autumn Fest, bible study, and the Altar Guild.



Vivian is survived by her daughter, Tamara Klinner of Wausau; grandchildren, Haley (Jesse) Anderson of Athens and Jordan Baumann of Weston; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Rebekah, Colton, and Ryleigh Anderson of Athens; siblings, Karen Jaeger, Keith Runge of Shawano, and Dennis Runge of California; 4 nieces and nephews; and countless friends.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Baumann, in 2003; her son-in-law, Arnie Baumann; in 2021; and nephews Jacob and Al Jaeger.



A celebration of Vivian’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. The Reverend Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 am for visitation with service to follow at 11:00 am.

Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the ladies of the sewing club for their constant care and compassion. Vivian loved each and every one of you.

Donald W. Bergbower

Donald W. Bergbower, 56, Wausau, formerly of Deerbrook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born March 28, 1967, in Illinois, son of the late Ricky and LaGean (Clough) Bergbower. On February 22, 1996, he married Heidi Lang in St. Germain. She survives.

Don was the kindest, most patient and compassionate person I’ve ever known. A friend who would do anything for you. My best friend. He has dedicated his life to the service of others. He believed in honor and justice and valor. He has been the most loving husband. He shall be missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Heidi Bergbower, Wausau and his mother-in-law, Virginia Lang, Wausau.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Verdona R. Laffin

Verdona “Tooty” R. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by her family.

Verdona was born on September 28, 1932, to William and Della (Radke) Schulz. Growing up, she enjoyed working on the family’s strawberry fields and tree farm. She graduated with a GED from Northcentral Technical College. She worked as a Nanny in her teenage years, and later worked for Wausau Rubber Plant and Ambuvans. She married the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Laffin on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin “Jackie”, Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Tooty was a member of the Edgewood Mothers Club and Zion Library Guild. She enjoyed teaching both Vacation Bible School and Sunday school. If there was anything Tooty was known for, it was her immaculate lawns and beautiful flowers that so many people admired. In addition to her passion for mowing, Tooty also spent time in her vegetable garden, which she enjoyed. Other hobbies included crocheting doilies and afghans. She and Jerry spent countless hours putting together homemade quilts for the family to enjoy. She also enjoyed many memorable vacations and cruises. She was truly a warm, thoughtful, dedicated, and loving person who her family and friends cherished.

Tooty is survived by her four children: Jackie (Dale) Doering, Julie (Terry) Bliese, Todd (Barb) Laffin, Lisa (Jon) White; her grandchildren: Tracy, Amber, Amy, Michelle, Mandy, Scott, Brittany, Trevor, and Ryan; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Gerald) Kieckhaefer, and Sandra (Robert) Schlag; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kurt (Nancy) Laffin; sister-in-law, Joanne Schulz; and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Laffin; parents, William and Della Schulz; grandson, Dustin White; sister, Betty Tesch; and brother, Duwayne Schulz.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Road, Aniwa, WI. Visitation will take place prior to services starting at 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be served after the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pride TLC and Aspirus Hospice Care, especially Carla, for their exceptional loving care.

Howard D. Opal

Monday, August 7, 2023, Howard D. Opal, loving devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 84.

He was born November 27, 1938 in Waukegan, Illinois, son of the late Arthur and Alma (Kramer) Opal. On September 29, 1962 he married Virginia VerHagen in Waukegan, Illinois. He served in the United States Army as a young man and spent his working years as an electrician for Wisconsin Public Service

Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his granddaughter, Sara Wolfe, brothers, Harry Opal and Arthur Opal, brothers-in-law, Wayne Bachor, Jerry Snider and Joe Pankratz; sister-in-law, Shirley Opal.

He is survived by his children, Todd (Kris) Opal, Michelle Opal (Mitch Bottomley), Madelein Opal (Bob Procario), Maureen (Bob) Roux, and Tim (Lori) Opal, his grandchildren, Blake (Brett) Opal-Wahoske, Jason Wolfe, Carly (Andy) Plamann, Austin Opal, Asha Opal, Alec Roux, Jacob Opal; sisters, Rose Pankratz, Eileen (Don) Lile, Nancy (Mike) Corbis, Charlene Snider, Shirley Schrof, Carol Bachlor; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Howard and Virginia built a beautiful life together that included five children and eight amazing grandchildren. The years were filled with simple moments which included family meals around the kitchen table, great conversations of life and laughs, evening bicycle rides or walks around the neighborhood visiting as they went with friends and neighbors, family travels, camping, fishing, especially times in Canada with family, golfing, time with their friends; bowling leagues, ballroom dancing.

In retirement, they spent many winters in Florida and Texas walking the beaches, enjoying the sunshine. This is where he discovered a talent in wood carving. Back home he would join a wood carver group, meeting new friends while he honed his craft. When Virginia could no longer be home he filled his time with visits to see her, walking the halls hand in hand, visiting with staff and other residents. When she could no longer walk he wheeled her through the halls, as she lost her speech he would fill in the gaps of her conversation for her. Howard adored his beloved Giny. When he was not with her he joined several social circles, the great people and staff at Francks Gym were a daily part of his day for years, he joined pool leagues, cribbage and sheep head groups. Meals and time out visiting with family and friends brought great joy. He loved his precious time with his grandchildren he was so very proud of the beautiful individuals they had grown into. Howard beamed with pride when he was around them. He had a way of lifting the energy in the room just by entering it with his bright beautiful smile and hearty, contagious laughter.

The world is a dimmer with your passing for sure. The heavens have gained one hell of an angel. Hope you are walking hand in hand through the pathways of heaven with your sweetheart and all who have gone before you. Til we meet again keep loving forever more.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 700 W. Bridge St., Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Anne Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Monika Neumann

Monika was born June 8th, 1949, in Nordenham Germany, to Otto and Vera Frost. She lost her two-year battle with cancer at home on August 5th, 2023.

She was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Peter Frost, from Anchorage, Alaska.

Monika is survived by her husband Barry of Mosinee, sister Elke (Terry) Bergeron of Falls, Wi., brother Tom (Sue) Frost of Fall Creek Wi, sister-in-law Barb Frost of Anchorage, Ak., son Jamie (Lisa)Zelm of Holmen Wi., daughters Jennifer Phillips of Minneapolis, Mn. and Heidi Latendresse of Wausau, Wi., Stepson Kris (Jill) Neumann of Monticello, Mn. Grandchildren include Sadie (Justin) Browe of Monticello, Mn., Alyssa (Ben) Begin of Duluth, Mn., Tanner (Polina) Zelm of Winona, Wi., Trevor Zelm of Windsor, Mo., Nick (Tamara) Latendresse of Ripon Wi., Owen Latendresse of Marshall, Mn., Ashley Latendresse and Oscar Latendresse of Wausau, Wi. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Her family immigrated to America when she was three years of age and eventually settled in Fall Creek Wi. Monika was a straight A student with a degree in Architectural Residential Design. Using design software, she created house plans (including her own), kitchens and a multitude of other things. She enjoyed knitting and cross-stitch and loved being outside to tend her flower beds. Also, she was most proud of her family and all their achievements. Her family is grateful for her annual hosting of fantastic holiday dinners.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 26th from 11am-2pm at George Street Park. 707 George St., Rothschild Wi, 54474

James M. Aschbrenner

James “Jim” Marvin Aschbrenner passed away in Wausau on July 9th 2023 at the age of 91. Jim was born in Wausau, WI on February 12th 1932 to Marvin and Esther (Erickson) Aschbrenner. Jim graduated from Wausau High School in 1950 and enlisted in the Air Force shortly thereafter.

He was stationed at Hamilton Air force base in California where he met his future wife, Ann Durham at a base dance. They married in January on 1955 in San Rafael, California and welcomed 5 children in the next 7 years.

Most of Jim’s career was working with ships as a Stevedore Superintendent in San Francisco, California, Seattle, Washington, Galveston, TX and Long Beach, California. Jim and Ann retired to Ringle and spent most of the last 20+ years enjoying country living.

Jim was an avid reader and collector of history books and great lover of music.

He is survived by his children; Michael (Michelle) Aschbrenner, Kronenwetter, Sharon (Michael) Grzadzielewski, Mosinee, Karen (Tim) Czerwonka, Elderon, Mark (Debbie) Aschbrenner, Florida, Matthew (Nancy) Aschbrenner, Ringle.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, grandson, Drew and 2 brothers, William and John Ashbrenner.

Jim loved to travel and loved to dream and plan for his future. Up to his final days he was looking for a job and hoping to buy a car.

A private family celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Roseann M. Huebsch

Roseann M. Huebsch, 66, Wausau, died Friday, August 11, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice services.

She was born November 8, 1956, in Wausau, daughter of the late Irvin and Helen (Mohr) Huebsch.

For 19 years Roseann worked as a certified escort driver for B&K Trucking. She enjoyed reading, photography, putting together puzzles and traveling both locally and nationally to see drag races where she knew many of the drivers. Above all she loved spending time with her daughter and grand dog.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen (fiancé Scott Yellstrom) Huebsch; grand dog, Cooper; siblings, David (Kathy) Huebsch, Patricia (Paul) Rondeau, Michael (Joyce) Huebsch, Joanne (Russell) Berens, Fredrick (Sue) Huebsch, Allen (Jane) Huebsch, Jean (Lyle Dallman) Duberstein, Mary Jo (Paul) Thomas, Julie (David) Hillman and Kathy (Mark) Schreier, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Huebsch.

Funeral services will be Noon on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

