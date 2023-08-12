Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East/West girls golf team opened its 2023 season by hosting a Ryder Cup-style tournament on Thursday at Trapp River Golf Course.

The tournament was set up with two-person teams playing six holes in a scramble format, six holes of best ball, and six holes of alternate shot.

Talia Schlindwein and Ella Wendling of Wausau East/West won the tournament with a score of 74, with Marshfield’s Brielle Lenz and McKenzie Holm taking second with an 81. Wausau’s Ayla Trollop and Ella Lambrecht were third with an 84.

D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau East/West competed at the event.

Complete scores were not provided.

