For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Madison Mallards scored twice late to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks 7-6 in the Northwoods League regular-season baseball finale on Saturday at Warner Park.

It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the game. Wausau (35-37, 15-22 second half) took its first lead in the sixth when Dwight Allen (Georgia) hit a two-run home run to left field.

But it was Madison (39-32, 24-14 second half) who would score the final two runs to propel itself to the victory.

Wausau could not capitalize with bases loaded in the top of the ninth and two outs, as a flyout ended the game.

The Woodchucks finish their 30th season of play on a three-game losing streak.

Madison moves on to the Northwoods League playoffs after winning the second-half standings of the Great Lakes West Division.

