By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Reckless homicide charges have been filed against a Wausau man whose girlfriend died in May of a deadly combination of drugs.

Andrew C. Washburn, 34, is one of at least two people facing charges in connection with the May 12 fatal overdose. Police say the woman, who is not named in court documents, was found dead on bathroom floor of an Adams Street apartment about two feet from Washburn, who had also ingested the drugs.

Responding officers performed CPR but discontinued lifesaving measures after about five minutes, when paramedics determined the woman was dead, her body already beginning to stiffen. The woman and Washburn were living temporarily in the apartment with a family member, who called police when she heard moaning noises from the bathroom.

Police say Washburn and the woman had been dating for several months. Toxicology reports showed methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam and other substances were in the woman’s system at the time of her death, which was ruled a mixed drug toxicity overdose.

In interviews, Washburn allegedly admitted purchasing the drugs and identified another suspect, Matthew Gesicki, in the exchange. Wasbhurn reported to police that Gesicki told him to be careful because he was putting fentanyl ” in everything, according to court records.

Matthew Gesicki, 35, of Wausau. May 31, 2023: Manufacture or deliver fentanyl, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer

Washburn, who was out on bond connected to a case in which he was accused of violating a restraining order, is facing multiple criminal charges. Following the investigation, prosecutors on Aug. 10 charged Washburn with first-degree reckless homicide, delivery of fentanyl, delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The reckless homicide charge alone carries a maximum 40-year prison term upon conviction.

Gesicki faces charges filed May 31 of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 31, Circuit Judge Scott Corbett set a $100,000 cash bond for Gesicki, who remains behind bars. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 29.

Washburn made his initial appearance Aug. 11. Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered him held on a $20,000 cash bond, with a review hearing set for Wednesday and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 21.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

