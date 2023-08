WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has extended its admissions office hours at the Wausau campus to help prospective students prepare for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 28. Staff will be available to help learners:

Find a program of study and apply

Schedule classes

Complete financial aid

Drop-in anytime during extended admissions office hours to meet with a career coach, advising or financial aid staff.

Admissions Office | Extended Hours (Career Coaches, Advising and Financial Aid)

Week of Day(s) Time: Aug. 7 Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – Noon Aug. 14 Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – Noon Aug. 21 Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – Noon Aug. 28 Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday Closed

Admissions staff are also available by appointment and chat by visiting www.ntc.edu/admissions.

