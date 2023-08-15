Adam Glatczak | State Park Speedway track writer
Sunday’s TUNDRA program also included support divisions with the Wisconsin International Raceway Quarter-Mile Late Models, Wisconsin Sport Trucks and Dairyland Vintage Series all a part of the show.
Dan Thomson of Neenah and Appleton’s Jim Duchow both were feature winners in the WIR 1/4-Mile Late Models, with Thomson taking the first 15-lap feature and Duchow winning the second.
Thomson started on the inside pole and led all but one lap of the first feature. He did so while running side-by-side with Henry Neerdaels of Greenleaf the first six laps and then Sawyer Effertz of Kimberly the final nine laps. Thomson held a slim lead over Effertz, the WIR 2023 Red, White & Blue Series champion, the whole time and won by a car length.
Duchow recovered from a spin and slight contact from Effertz in the first feature to win the second feature in convincing fashion. He got by Neerdaels on the backstretch on the second lap and went unchallenged the rest of the way with Wayne Posselt of Greenville second and Effertz third.
Kasey Vander Loop of Freedom won the 20-lap Wisconsin Sport Trucks feature, surviving some hairy moments up front early in the race to drive away.
The race saw several frontrunners in the opening laps fall to the wayside, including outside polesitter Mason Calmes of Freedom stalling on the track after one lap and Kyle Quella of Appleton spinning on lap 2. Worse fate struck for early leader Cadyn Liedke of Fond du Lac, whose truck broke loose coming out of the fourth turn on lap 5 and stopped just shy of the outside wall. Appleton’s Cameron Hadley was running side-by-side in the pack and had nowhere to go coming out of the corner and slammed into Liedke’s truck in the back, ending the day for both drivers, who both walked away uninjured.
Vander Loop assumed the lead on the restart and quickly pulled away from brother Brady Vander Loop. Quella would rally from his early spin to overtake Brady Vander Loop for second on lap 8 and would finish there, with Brady Vander Loop coming in third.
Darrell Paasch of Marshfield won the Dairyland Vintage Series feature, edging Larry Bolster of La Crosse. A late model competitor at State Park Speedway in the 1970s, Paasch led all 15 laps of the feature, including the last lap by less than a car length after Bolster challenged on the outside.
Weekly racing at State Park Speedway continues this Thursday with the 15th annual Wayne (Lodi) Lodholz Memorial. Super late models, pure stocks, mini mods and mini stocks all will race and it’s also Bandoleros season championship night. Qualifying starts at 6 p.m. with racing to follow at 7 p.m.
WIR 1/4-Mile Late Models
Fast Qualifier: Sawyer Effertz, Kimberly, 15.315 sec.
Feature #1: 1. Dan Thomson, Neenah; 2. Effertz; 3. Wayne Posselt, Greenville; 4. Jim Duchow, Appleton; 5. Hendry Neerdaels, Greenleaf; 6. Pete McVey, Neenah
Feature #2: 1. Duchow; 2. Posselt; 3. Effertz; 4. Thomson; 5. Neerdaels; 6. McVey
Wisconsin Sport Trucks
Fast Qualifier: Dallas Laramore III, Waukau, 15.831 sec.
First Heat: 1. Cadyn Liedke, Fond du Lac; 2. Mason Calmes, Freedom; 3. Masyn Liedke, Fond du Lac; 4. Cameron Hadley, Appleton; 5. Alex Ruedinger, Larsen; 6. Courtney Anderson, Marinette; 7. Beth Craig, Appleton
Second Heat: 1. Kyle Quella, Appleton; 2. Brady Vander Loop, Freedom; 3. Kasey Vander Loop, Freedom; 4. Laramore; 5. Landon Braatz, Shawano; 6. Grant Gilbert, Hortonville; 7. Owen Voight, Shiocton
Feature: 1. K. Vander Loop; 2. Quella; 3. B. Vander Loop; 4. M. Liedke; 5. Voight; 6. Laramore; 7. Ruedinger; 8. Craig; 9. Anderson; 10. Braatz; 11. C. Liedke; 12. Hadley; 13. Calmes; 14. Gilbert
Dairyland Vintage Series
Fast Qualifier: Sean Herzog, Wausau, 15.451 sec.
Heat: 1. Herzog; 2. Larry Bolster, La Crosse; 3. Darrell Paasch, Marshfield; 4. Roger Peterson, Wisconsin Rapids; 5. Tim Lind, Waupun; 6. Jason Torney, Wausau
Feature: 1. Paasch; 2. Bolster; 3. Peterson; 4. Lind; 5. Torney; 6. Herzog