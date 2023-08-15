Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Shane and Kelsey Krenz announce the birth of their daughter Summit June, born at 5:14 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023. Summit weighed 8 pounds.

Joshua and Michelle Jensen announce the birth of their son James Cyrus, born at 11:11 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023. James weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Nicholas and Nicole Dahnke announce the birth of their daughter Esther Mary, born Aug. 7, 2023. Esther weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Brad and Melissa Dahm announce the birth of their son Watson James, born at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 7, 2023. Watson weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Michael and Mercede Schreiber announce the birth of their daughter Ila Charleze Ann, born at 11:44 a.m. Aug. 8, 2023. Ila weighed 7 pounds.

Lane and Makenzie Loveland announce the birth of their son Ace Walker, born at 2:09 p.m. Aug. 9, 2023. Ace weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Matthew and Rachel Schiltz announce the birth of their daughter Delilah Rebecca, born at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 9, 2023. Delilah weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Like this: Like Loading...