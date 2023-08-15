Wausau Pilot & Review

TOMAH – Wausau East/West’s Talia Schlindwein shot a 76 to earn a one-shot victory at the Tomah Girls Golf Tune-Up on Monday at Hiawatha Golf Course.

Schlindwein held off Gabbi Matzek of Prescott by one stroke to earn individual medalist honors and helped Wausau East/West to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.

Prescott No. 1 won with a score of 332, with Tomah No. 1 second (375) and Prescott No. 2 third (384). Wausau East/West finished fourth with a 387.

Ayla Trollop tied for eighth with an 88, Ella Wendling had a 111, Ella Lambrecht shot a 112, and Natalie Doering had a 117 to round out the East/West scoring.

Wausau East/West’s next meet is Monday, Aug. 21 at the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational at Bullseye Country Club.

Tomah Tune-Up

Aug. 14, at Hiawatha Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Prescott-1 332; 2. Tomah-1 375; 3. Prescott-2 384; 4. Wausau East/West 387; 5. Marshfield 402; 6. Tomah-2 403; 7. Holmen 405; 8. Wisconsin Rapids 420; 9. La Crosse Aquinas 427; 10. Onalaska -1 432; 11. Reedsburg 455; 12. Stevens Point 461; 13. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 498; 14. Sparta 561; 15. Onalaska-2 610.

Top 10 and Wausau West individuals: 1. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 76; 2. Gabbi Matzek (PRE) 77; 3. Maddie Fletcher (Westby) and Karma Hasselberg (TOM) 81; 5. Macy Reiter (PRE) 82; 6. Layla Salay (PRE) 84; 7. Ava McKie (TOM2) 87; 8. Brielle Lenz (MAR) and Ayla Trollop (WAU) 88; 10. Lance Rohl (PRE) and Ava Frederiksen (SP) 89; 42. Ella Wendling (WAU) 112; 44. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 112; 57. Natalie Doering (WAU) 117.

