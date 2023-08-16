Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Hi there! My name is Etna and if you ask me, I’m the sweetest and most beautiful dog in these kennels. I found my way to the shelter in search of a permanent home and I’m sure hoping there are some Husky lovers around these parts! I’ve got a lot going for me other than my good looks and breathtaking blue eyes; I’m a good listener, I get along with other pets and I love kids, too! Don’t forget that I’m all things Husky, too- which means I’m smart, stubborn and probably up to some kind of mischief. What do ya say, wanna go for it?! Give the Humane Society a call, and let’s make a date!

