Marilou Newman

Marilou Newman, 90, of Wausau, beloved wife of the late Kevin N. Newman, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Marilou was born at home on December 30, 1932 in the Town of Texas (Wausau), daughter of the late Charles and Mayme (Kittel) Schwede. She married Kevin on September 12, 1953 at Mission Evangelical Church of which she a was a lifetime member. Together they began their family raising their one son and two daughters. Marilou retired as the stock room manager at J.C. Penney after over 15 years of service. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling, embroidery, quilting, and various other crafts. She was a member of the Ladies Aid. Marilou especially loved volunteering her time as a cook at Camp Blessing. Most of all Marilou loved to spend time with her beloved family and will be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to so many.

Marilou is survived by her three children: Rodney (Kay) Newman, Karen (Steve) Boykins, and Nancy Mueller. She is also survived by siblings: Delores Anderson, Edward (Shirley) Schwede, Donald Schwede, Charles (Marjorie) Schwede Jr., and Billie Schwede.She also leaves six beloved grandchlidren: Kevin R. (Joleen) Newman, Heather (Mark) Strassberg, Angela Westergreen, Zachery (Emma Cauley) Boykins, Jacob (Carrie) Boykins, and Liza Mueller along with two step-grandchildren: Matthew (Julie) Mackie and Miranda Mackie. Marilou leaves 5 great grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by a two siblings: Morris (Jenny) Schwede, and Belvajean (Vernon) Tritten, and a son-in-law Thomas Mueller along with brother-in-law, Eugene Anderson, and a sister-in-law Phyllis Schwede.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19th at Mission Evangelical Church, T12780 Co. Rd. WW, Wausau from 9 AM – 10:30 AM with a service to follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Mission Evangelical Cemetery. Brainard Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to: Camp Blessing or Mission Evangelical Church.

Kay L. Babcock

Kay Lynn Babcock passed away peacefully at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau on the morning of August 7th, 2023 with her loving husband and favorite niece holding her hands. If you knew Kay, you know it was her way or the highway – and in true Kay fashion, she passed away on her own terms.

Kay was born September 26th, 1947 in Wausau, WI. She graduated high school from Wausau Senior High. She met her husband, Jim Babcock, at a party when she learned he drove the “cool car” parked outside. They married August 28th, 1971, and four years later they were blessed with the best gift ever, their daughter, Kimberly Ann Babcock (Devitt).

Kay had many very important roles in her life. First off, she

was an amazing wife to Jim Babcock. It took her over 50 years, but Jim finally helps with the dishes! She taught her favorite and only child Kim to be strong, independent and a bit sassy. Kim is forever grateful for this. Kay was a great mother in law to Harry Devitt. She has a special place in her heart for him. Kay was a loving grandmother to Kasey, Kloe, Madux and Kam Devitt. Even when dementia took over, she always asked about them first. She was a great sister to her brother Terry Grabau (June Grabau). She was an involved aunt to her nephew Scott Grabau (Karen Grabau) and niece Brandi Grabau. Kay was a loyal friend to a long list of people that is way too long to write – but the people on the list will know who they are. Kay was a great dog momma to the numerous dogs our family has had over the years, but most recently, Shotze. Above all, Kay was a believer in the God she has now met in person. She is home.

Kay was a very busy lady. She was involved in a lot of different things throughout her life. A few highlights are as follows: being involved in PTA at the school where her darling daughter attended; holding various board positions on the water ski teams our family was involved in; holding different positions within her church which she loved very much; taking on many different roles within the Masonic Temple branch of Jobs Daughters; being a board member for the Wisconsin Water Ski Federation for many, many, many, etc years – those many years of service landed her an award of distinction and a spot in the WWSF Hall of Fame; and lastly, working as a secretary and scorer for one million water ski tournaments our family skied in and were a part of. There are so many more, but this can only be so long.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Eagles Club #251, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Please wear casual clothes and come ready to tell a story about how you will remember Kay. We can’t wait to hear them.

In lieu of flowers that “just get thrown away in the end” (her words – not mine), please consider a donation to The A-T Children’s Project as they search for a cure for the condition her grandson, Madux Devitt, lives with. As you likely know, this foundation was very important to Kay and our whole family. To donate, please visit; Donate – A-T Children’s Project (atcp.org)

Patrick S. Plunkett

Patrick Steven Plunkett, 82, of Wausau passed away on August 12th under the care of Aspirus Hospice at Athenian Assisted Living in Athens. He bravely fought an incurable blood cancer for three years.

Patrick was born on January 9, 1941, to Clifford and Elvira Plunkett in Wausau, Wisconsin. He married Mary Kluetz on March 20, 1965. Mary preceded him in death in 2019.

Pat attended John Marshall Elementary School and grew up on the Southeast side of Wausau. Pat graduated from Wausau High School in 1959. Patrick had a keen mind for calculating numbers, and design. He enrolled in the Engineering program at UWMC after high school. In 1960 he began his studies at NTC graduating with a degree in Machine Design and Electronics in 1962. He worked for Barber-Coleman in Rockford IL until he joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1964. He proudly served six years as a combat engineer, being honorably discharged in 1970. After his discharge from the Army, he gained employment at Drott/JI Case as a draftsman and worked himself up the ladder to manufacturing engineer. In 1984, he joined the team at Greenheck Fan Corporation as Senior Manufacturing engineer, working in all phases of product manufacturing until he retired in 2008.

Throughout Pat’s career, he was passionate about learning and advancing his skills by taking numerous night courses at NTC including advanced welding, machine shop and laser techniques. Patrick was proud of the fact that he was an adjunct instructor at NTC and also served on their advisory committee for welding and electromechanical programs for 30 years.

Pat was a lifelong “gearhead” and enjoyed restoring English sports cars. He also enjoyed biking and cross-country skiing for nearly 50 years. In 1998, Pat “accidentally” found his passion for the world of visual art. He was at home, “in his shop”, working on resolving a work-related welding problem when his first metal abstract sculpture was created. Patrick had found his true passion in becoming an abstract artist. His collection of art includes numerous abstract and semi abstract sculptures and paintings. Patrick’s proudest accomplishment was the “Peace” sculpture that he designed and built with Mostafa Saleh of Cairo, Egypt. It was Mr. Saleh’s vision and dream, which Pat made come true. The sculpture was unveiled in 2009 and stands in Whitewater Park in Wausau. Patrick was admired and respected in the art world with his art displayed in galleries throughout North Central Wisconsin and sold throughout the United States. Pat found his voice in his art and spoke profoundly through each and every piece. Patrick placed in a number of competitive exhibitions while having a number of “Featured Artist Shows”. He was a member of the Wisconsin Visual Artists Guild, Antigo Visual Artists, the Q Gallery of Stevens Point, Wisconsin Artists Association, and the Wisconsin Valley Artists Association.

Patrick was a kind, generous, loyal, strong-willed man and loved by many. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences…he could fix or build anything. Though Pat came from a very small family, he had numerous friends and neighbors whom he treated and loved as family. You know who you are.

Pat is survived by Sue Harris, sister-in-law; Ken Klug, brother in law; nieces Lisa Nowicki (Greg) and Sara Agamaite (Mike); nephews Karl Kluetz and Erik Kluetz (Estreitta); great nieces and nephews Anna, Collin, Carson, Shannon, Jasmine, Jonah and Anton.

Pat is predeceased by his wife, Mary, Judy Klug (sister-in-law) and Michael Kluetz (brother-in-law).

Our family would like to recognize and thank Pat’s many neighbors and friends that loved, helped and looked out for Pat these past couple years. There are many of you, but we especially want to thank Blaine and Sue, Randy and Sue and his dear friend Mike Gilles who visited him often. Also, thank you Chandra for your friendship and sharing your love of art with Pat.

Patrick’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Peterson and the wonderful staff at the Aspirus Cancer Center in Wausau for their genuine care for Pat these past three years.

Funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Village of Maine, on Monday, August 28. Visitation will be from 9:00 am-11:00 am with the service at 11:00 am. Pastor Maggie Westaby will preside.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church in the Village of Maine.

Allen A. Masanz

Allen A. Masanz, 76, Milton, formerly of Marathon passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Oak Park Place Nursing Home, Janesville.

He was born November 28, 1946 in Marshfield, son of the late Jospeh and Ethel (Kamenick) Masanz. On October 2, 1971 he married Judith Bergs at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She preceded him in death on December 30, 2007. He later married Jeanette (Stieber) Knauf on May 8, 2010 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She survives.

In his earlier years Allen worked at the GM Plant in Janesville, followed by Zimpro in Mosinee and eventually retired from Greenheck Fan as a press operator. Allen enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. Some of his favorite memories came from traveling especially his trip to Germany for Octoberfest, cruises with Judy and his unforgettable trip to Canada with Neil and his close friends.

Allen proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Masanz, Milton, one son, Randy (fiancé Anna Prelipp) Masanz, Wausau, his daughter-in-law, Hollie Masanz, Mosinee, his step children, Joel (Jennifer) Knauf, Wausau, Craig (Kory) Knauf, Wisconsin Rapids and Robb (Kimberly) Knauf, Edgerton, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his siblings, Marlyn (Judith) Masanz, Weston, Ronald (Karen) Masanz, Neenah and Kristine (Duwayne) Merkes, Edgar, sister-in-law, Elmira “Mike” Masanz, Edgar and numerous nieces and nephews and additional immediate members of the Bergs and Stieber families.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Judith, his son Neil and a brother, Dale.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Alois Dreikosen Post #469, Marathon. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Esther A. Schmirler

Esther Anna Schmirler, age 99, passed away on August 11, 2023, at Mount View Care Center.

Esther was born on April 17, 1924, in Frankfort Township, WI to Peter Martyn and Emma (Dallman) Martyn. Esther was baptized on April 27, 1924. She was confirmed at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frankfurt, WI on July 9, 1939. She married Roman Schmirler on June 19, 1946 at Peace Lutheran Church in Frankfurt, WI.

Esther is survived by 5 children: David (Marlene) Schmirler of Wausau, James (Michelle) Schmirler of Tomahawk, Mona Mahrtyn of Wausau, Thomas (Amy) Schmirler of Weston and Yvonne Proctor of Weston.

She is further survived by William (Judy) Martyn of Edgar Evelyn Christian of Escanaba, MI, Lorrain Martyn of Marathon, Sandy Martyn of Athens.

She is further survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Roman, Daughter Rosalie Brothers Elmer, Issac, Edward and Sister Emily Martyn.

Esther worked at Marathon Battery before her marriage to Roman. Predominantly she was a homemaker but also worked with prominent families in the Wausau area as their ‘cleaning lady’ and cultivated lasting relationships with these families.

She continued to build her faith at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Schofield. She was involved with the Church Ladies Aid at St Peters and found her new home there which she enjoyed. She felt this was one of the happiest times in her life working with the church ladies.

She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends at the cabin at Nokomis, which included some of her favorite activities, bonfires, preparing chicken on the grill, potato salad and corn on the cob.

Esther loved to bake. There was always homemade bread and at times her delicious cinnamon rolls as well as ‘Mom’s signature birthday cake which was a white cake with banana filling and seven-minute frosting with or without coconut’. Esther’s kitchen always heated up especially during the holidays. She always had ‘chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar’ for her children and grandchildren, which were Roman’s favorite cookie.

She was a seamstress and sewed many prom and wedding dresses, as well as her summer quilt projects and always summer canning of fruits and vegetables. She was active in the scouting as a Den Mother and always supported her children in their activities.

She was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. with a service at 11:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the church. Burial will then follow at Restlawn Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest with Roman.

Special thanks to Mount View Care Center for the excellent care she received during her stay with them, ‘she felt like she had a family with them’ as well as hospice services during the last six months of her life.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Evelyn M. Staszak

Evelyn Margaret (Pliskie) Staszak, 97 of Schofield passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023. She was born to Antone and Hazel (Bentley) Pliskie on October 4, 1925.

She is survived by her children; Joan Joss, Gerry (Ann) Staszak, Wayne Gloria) Staszak, Rhonda (Gary) Olson, Warren (Julie) Staszak, Bill (Carla) Staszak, Lori (Mark) Evenson, Mary Jo (Jeff) Wirkus, 28 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, siblings Alice Nievinski and Delores Knipple.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph P. Staszak and numerous other siblings and parents.

Evelyn and Joseph married on Sept. 12, 1942, in Bevent, WI. Raising their family and being very devoted to her faith and church volunteered for many church activities. Her life was her family and God. Evelyn was a member of the Little Flower Council, Catholic Daughters of America and the Third order of St. Francis.

Some of her other special interests were crocheting, embroidering, and made 100’s of dish towels. She made several Afghans for family and friends. Evelyn was always a helping hand. She loved cardinals, enjoyed taking communion to others who could not come to church and saying the rosary on numerous occasions.

She is going to be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m., Rosary at 9:15 a.m., Following Mass of Christian burial we will process to Gate of Heaven to Evelyn’s final resting place.

The family would like to give special thanks to Chris Erdman and the staff at Copperleaf Assisted living for the love and care they gave her.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Thomas E. Pagel

Thomas Edward Pagel, 80, of Kronenwetter, WI, passed away on August 8, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1942, in Wausau, WI, to the late Erwin and Margaret Pagel.

The center of Tom’s life was his family. He and Sue have over sixty years’ worth of treasured memories of baking, going for rides, attending the family’s sporting events, playing cards from Uno to Smear. When he was with his grandsons it was impossible to tell who was having more fun.

Tom was a true outdoors man. He loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed just being in the outdoors. Goose hunting was his favorite, especially when he was with his boys. He also enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiling and old hot rods especially his green Mercury.

Tom was retired from the City of Wausau’s Department of Public Works, and a lifelong member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church.

Tom was a beloved husband to Susan Pagel and a loving father to Robert (Becky) Pagel, Steven (Jenny) Pagel, and Deb (John) Ehster. He was also a cherished grandfather to Ben (Maggie), Eric, and Luke Pagel, Zach and Alex Pagel, and Jake (Brianna) Prichard. His great-granddaughter, Celeste Prichard, brought him immense joy.

In addition to his immediate family, Tom is survived by his sisters Ellen Bogen, Mary (Norman) Beilke, and Katherine Mitchell, and brothers LeRoy (Ginny) Pagel and Arthur Pagel, sisters-in-law, Rita Pagel and Patricia Pagel, and brother-in-law David (Sharon) Kuschel. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he held dear.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Margaret Pagel, his mother and father-in-law, John and Wanda Kuschel, his brothers James, David, and John Pagel, his sister Margaret Pagel, brother-in-law Dave Mitchell, and sister-in-law Virginia Pagel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rothschild Village Hall (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, WI) Community Room on September 23, 2023, at 11:00 A.M with a lunch at noon.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Jeffrey J. Fischer

Jeffrey James Fischer, 65, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away on July 29, 2023 at Willow Brooke Point. He was born on May 29, 1958, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Jeff had a deep passion for music. From a young age, he learned to play the guitar and showcased his talent by performing in several bands throughout his life. He had a beautiful voice that resonated with anyone who had the pleasure of listening to him. In addition to his musical pursuits, Jeff found joy in attending races and appreciating the thrill of the competition. However, nothing brought him more happiness than spending time with his granddaughters. Whether it was teaching them to play the guitar, sharing his love for music through his Bose headphones, or simply enjoying the tranquility of watching ducks by the pond, Jeff treasured every moment he had with the girls.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Nancy Lovett, and his granddaughters, Delaney Lovett, Zoe Lovett, and Quinn Lovett as well as his first wife, Cindy Fredrickson and second wife, Sandra Lame. He is also mourned by numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Nancy Fischer, his sister Jennifer Fischer, and his grandmother Florence Fischer.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Keith H. Doering

Keith H. Doering, 59, died unexpectedly, doing what he loved, coon hunting, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Keith was born on April 10, 1964, in Wausau, the son of Harvey and Gloria (Meister) Doering.

On August 11, 1990, he was united in marriage to Debra Ladwig, in the town of Easton.

Keith farmed in Wittenberg at the Dave Nueske farm as well as other farms. He was a millworker at the Tigerton Lumbermill and was currently a maintenance worker and dog catcher for the Town of Wittenberg. Keith enjoyed hunting for competition and pleasure. He was a coonhound judge at dog shows. Keith and his wife, Debbie started the Sandy River Coon Club in Ringle in 2000. Keith enjoyed gardening, particularly pumpkins and corn. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Keith is survived by his wife Debbie, five children, Bryan Wendler, Amanda (Brian Pliska) Wendler, Beth Bornheimer, Karinna Bloch, and Tyler Doering; two grandchildren; sister, Debra (Russ) Putnam; mother-in-law, Linda Ladwig; brothers-in-law, James and Daniel Ladwig; nieces and nephews; his house dog, George; and his beloved hunting dogs, especially Copper, Bling, Blank and Flash.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Gloria; and his father-in-law, Jerry Ladwig.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 NOON on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Pastor Jennifer Sosinski will preside.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home and again on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of service. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Dolores “Lorrie” Leck

Dolores Elizabeth Ann Leck of Wausau passed away with all five of her children at her side on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The daughter of Esther and Paul Zastrow, she was born on December 12, 1928, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau.

She graduated from Wausau High School in 1946. In 1950, she earned a degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

On January 27, 1950, she married Hans Leck—the love of her life—in Dubuque, Iowa. They were married for 59 years until Hans’ passing on May 5, 2009.

A testament to her caring nature, Lorrie dedicated many years to the nursing profession. Later in her career, alongside her husband, she played an instrumental role in founding and managing Leck Construction—a company known for crafting quality homes across North-Central Wisconsin.

For the last four years, she lived at an independent senior apartment community in Wausau, where she made a new group of dear friends, enjoyed regular games of cards and Bingo, and spent countless hours engrossed in novels.

She was devoted to her faith and her family, and always made sure everyone was well-fed. The definition of fun-loving, she never missed a party or just an opportunity to chat about all things Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers.

Lorrie lived a life filled with love and laughter. She was a true friend, the ultimate matriarch, a feisty firecracker, and a self-described “tough old bird.” She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her for her genuine warmth, spunky and outgoing personality, and unrivaled zest for life.

She is survived by her five children: Mary Weimerskirch, Thom (Mary Beth Van Strydonk) Leck, Laurie “Fritz” (Mike) Crooks, Bob Leck, and Jonathan Leck.

Additionally, she leaves behind her six grandchildren: Kristine (Joe) Zarins, Sara (Adam Barnett) Weimerskirch, Katie (Jonathan) Gadbois, Andy (Jessie) Crooks, Hans Leck, and Gunnar Leck.

Her memory lives on through her eight great-grandchildren: Joey and Jackson Zarins; Isaac Barnett; Hazel and Ruby Gadbois; and Clayton, Emmy, and Melody Crooks.

Lorrie is also survived by two sisters: Elaine Hoff and Judy (Russ) Nielsen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Al Zastrow.

A memorial service to honor Lorrie’s beautiful life will take place on September 7, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 709 N 6th St., Wausau. Visitation hours will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Aspirus Hospice: aspirus.org/donate-now or Zion Lutheran Church Roof Fund: zionlutheranwausau.com/gifts/. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Aspirus Hospice for their support and care.

Andrew T. Lotter

Andrew “Andy” Lotter Jr., 73, Athens, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born November 3, 1949 to Andrew and Elizabeth (Weiler) Lotter. Andy was the sixth of seven children. He attended grade school at St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from Athens High School in 1967.

Andy farmed the family farm in the town of Bern for many years and alongside his brother, John, ran heavy equipment for their business, Lotter’s Excavating and Trucking.

Survivors include, two brothers, John Lotter, Athens and Thomas (Ruth) Lotter, Wausau; one sister, Kathleen Murkowski, Wausau; one sister-in-law, Lola (Lester) Lendrum, Weston; one brother-in-law, Dan Collins, Jackson, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elizabeth Lotter; two brothers, Victor and Joseph Lotter; and one sister, Betty Ann Collins.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Rev. George Graham will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Todd L. Worzalla

Todd L. Worzalla, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on August 10, 2023 in Marshfield, WI

Todd was born on February 19, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids to Leo and Violet Worzalla.

He was 62 years old.

He is survived by his sisters, Brenda Vavrina of Wisconsin Rapids and Vicki (Richard) Laws of Footville, WI., nieces Megan Overfelt (Andrew), Lindsay Patterson (Tyler), nephews Derek, Jason, and Scott Peterson, great niece Marley Overfelt, and great nephews Owen and Oliver Patterson.

A special thank you to the many staff at Norwood Health Center who watched over Todd for the many years he called it home and most recently the staff from ProMedica hospice that took care of him the last several months.

His funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.

