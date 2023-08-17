WAUSAU – Members of Congress will reconvene next month after a summer break, once again taking up legislation that will have widespread impact on the people of Wisconsin. The new session will bring multiple hearings and discussions on policy that can have implications for years to come.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 18, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, for a discussion about what’s happening in Washington, with insight on the policy work at hand and what to expect as Congress resumes its work on crucial issues. This conversation will offer residents a unique opportunity to connect with Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, and have their personal questions answered.

Listeners can join in by phone at 800-780-9742 and by email at route51@wpr.org. Advance email questions are welcome.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. This week’s broadcast will also air on 91.3/Superior and 90.9/Ashland. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

