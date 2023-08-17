WAUSAU – A one-of-a-kind 108-mile-long water trail in central Wisconsin will hold a grand opening event with a ribbon cutting, short paddle and social time with raffles and free beverages in late August.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at RiverLife Park along North River Drive in Wausau. The ribbon cutting will be held at noon.

Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, weaving through picturesque landscapes, urban areas and historic landmarks, has recently received a state trail designation and is set to officially become a national trail in 2024.

Grand opening event attendees can expect a 1-hour paddle starting and ending at Wausau on Water, or WOW, at 1300 N. River Drive, as well as the opportunity to learn more about Great Pinery Heritage Waterway.

Highlights of The Pinery grand opening event:

Free swag

Free raffles

Free beer/soda tickets

Free ice cream at Briq’s

Exclusive restaurant coupons for paddlers

Registration and information

To indicate your interest and stay updated about the grand opening event, visit the event page on Facebook page and mark yourself as “Interested” or “Going.” Your RSVP will help us ensure we have ample supplies for all attendees. The event page also offers all relevant event information, including parking, and will be updated with additional details and timeline as the event date nears.

Facebook event page link: https://fb.me/e/54vQCbLRH

Volunteer opportunities

To volunteer, reach out to Bill Bertram at 715-212-8188.

