KRONENWETTER – Celebrate the last week of summer vacation with the Kronenwetter Fire Department.

The department will set up a free pop-up splash pad from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Towering Pines Park, 2355 Tower Road, Kronenwetter, using Ladder Truck 1 for the water delivery system.

Hoses will squirt water from atop the ladder truck’s bucket to the grassy field below. Everyone is invited to run and splash in the water.

The department will provide free hot dogs. Don’t forget to take a towel, chair, sunscreen and water to keep yourself hydrated.

