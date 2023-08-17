Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Dionte Dunlap, 31, of Wausau. Aug. 14, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation Edgar Castro Irizarry, 20, of Weston. Aug. 16, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, child enticement, exposing genitals or intimate parts to a child Jasmine Cisca, 31, of Wausau. Aug. 14, 2023: Attempted battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Felecia Lablanche, 32, of Wausau. Aug. 14, 2023: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor Joseph Salinas, 57, of Wausau. Aug. 4, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine Sheila McGinnis, 56, of Wausau. Initial appearance Aug. 11, 2023: FIrst-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine Andrew Washburn, 34, of Wausau. Aug. 10, 2023: First-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, manufacturing or delivering amphetamine Matthew Gesicki, 36. Aug. 16, 2023: First-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, first-degree recklessly endangering safety Jeff Lee, 25, of Wausau. Aug. 17, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation Michael Juech, 22, of Wausau. Aug. 10, 2023: Fleeing an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

