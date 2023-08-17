WAUSAU – A new farmers market will open on Wausau’s north side beginning Aug. 26.

The Wausau Alternative Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 2 in the Northcentral Technical College parking lot near McDonald’s, 1205 W. Campus Drive, Wausau.

Organized by Debra Weiss of Ethereal Gardens in Harrison and other vendors because of vendor limits at the Wausau Farmers Market on River Drive, the market will offer local, homegrown food and crafts.

Visit facebook.com/Wausaualternativefarmersmarket/ for more information.

After realizing there was many producers and vendors who could not get into the existing Wausau Farmers market because of a limit of vendors in their bylaws, and that buying and reselling is allowed at that market, Debra Weiss of Ethereal Gardens, Harrison WI, organized with several other vendors and founded the Wausau Alternative Farmers Market, to give other local startups a chance, and to provide the people of Wausau and surrounding areas a truly local homegrown choice, expanding the local foods and strengthening the food economy of Central Wisconsin.

