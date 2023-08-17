WAUSAU – Anticipation builds as runners from across the nation prepare to lace up their sneakers and conquer this year’s Wausau Marathon.
Scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Aug. 19 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau, the marathon will offer participants a course that winds through the landscapes of Wausau.
Runners and spectators alike can find all the information about the event – from start times and course maps to aid station locations and post-race festivities – at visitwausau.com/wausau-marathon/race-day-information/.
“We’re excited to welcome runners to the 2023 Wausau Marathon,” said Scott Smith, event race director, in a news release. “This year’s race promises to be a celebration of athleticism, determination and the beauty of our area. We’ve worked tirelessly to provide participants with an exceptional race day, and we can’t wait to see everyone in action.”