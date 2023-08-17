Wausau Pilot & Review

A man suspected of driving while intoxicated on Thursday crashed into a transformer on Wausau’s west side, knocking out power to nearby residents.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and West Street. WSAU reports witnesses saying they heard a loud boom as the vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The driver, who allegedly attempted to flee the scene, was held down by witnesses until officers arrived, WSAU reports.

Service was restored by early afternoon. The name of the suspect, who will likely appear Friday to face charges in Marathon County Circuit Court, has not yet been released.

