(Wausau) -The 3rd annual Veterans Tribute Celebration was hosted by Bull Falls Brewery at their Biergarten in Wausau on August 12, 2023. Bob Coleman

Bob Weller, Past Commander of the American Legion Post 10 welcomed the veterans, their families and friends. The MC was Dave Kallaway who introduced and recognized the 2023 honorees for their service; Bob Coleman, Bob Peterson and the family of Bill Fenhaus. All of the veterans at the event were also recognized for their service to America. Bob Peterson

The music was provided by the Bull Falls brass band and DJ Jim Yunek. The American Legion Rothschild Post 492 lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Man of Honor Color Guard presentation of the six service branch flags. The brass band played each service melody while the crowd joined in on the verse. The Rifle Salute with Echo Taps was performed by the Wausau Post 10 Rifle Squad and the food was prepared by Wausau Post 10.

Thank you to all of the hosts: Bull Falls Brewery, American Legion Post 10 and 492, Man of Honor, Wausau Fire Department and Wausau Emergency Police.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...