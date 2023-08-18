Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

James R. DeBauche

James “Jim” De Bauche, 94, of Schofield, WI died on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Jim was born to the late Emmons and Mayme (Beno) De Bauche on July 9, 1929 in Green Bay, WI. He graduated from Green Bay East High School and went on the earn degrees from UW-Madison and UW-Madison Law School.

While in college, Jim’s sister Donna introduced him to the love of his life Carole Slatky. They were married on June 26, 1954 in Green Bay and were together for over 70 years. Shortly after their marriage, Jim enlisted in the US Army and served his country from 1954-1956. They moved to Wausau in 1965 and then to Schofield in 1970.

Jim loved playing golf and was a member of the Wausau Country Club for over 50 years. He later discovered the joy of curling and spent many hours with friends and competitors at the Wausau Curling Club. He was also very active in St. Therese Catholic Church, and he and Carole went on Church trips to the Holy Land, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Ireland. They also loved visiting Door County, making it their one special trip a year.

Jim believed in giving back, he served for many years as a Schofield Alderman and for a time as Acting Mayor. He served on countless civic committees and took special pride in his work on behalf of the Everest Metro Police Department.

Jim is survived by his wife Carole, sons; John, Kansas City, MO and Robert (Gina) Madison, WI, daughter; Mary (Steve) Wheeler, Westmont, IL, brother; Gary, Green Bay, WI, seven beautiful grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his son; William of Kansas City, MO, his brother, Robert of La Crosse, WI, his sister, Donna of Milwaukee, WI, and his grandchildren Emily and Jessica of Westmont, IL.

Memorial services for Jim will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Therese Catholic Church with Father Joseph Albert officiating. Visitation will begin one prior to service. Luncheon will follow service in the church fellowship hall with Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter afterwards.

Jim’s wishes were for memorials to be given to the Wausau Curling Club, 1920 Curling Way, Wausau, WI 54403

Military Honors are rendered by VFW Post #338

Arrangements are made by Brainard Funeral Home-Weston Chapel

Mary A. Sandstrom

Mary Ann Sandstrom, 79, of Plover, Wisconsin, died on August 16, 2023 due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on February 24, 1944 to Frank and Marie Callos.

She attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1966.

She married Sigurd Sandstrom on December 18, 1965 while on Christmas University break.

Mary Ann was a homemaker and businesswoman. As the owner of Country Creations, she traveled around the state of Wisconsin, attending craft shows, where she would sell her homemade sewing and fabric goods. She was also the founder of the Holiday Boutique, a favorite area holiday craft show for years that was held at the Portage County Highway Facility and at the Stevens Point Holiday Inn.

Mary Ann was an avid volunteer and had the heart of a servant. She spent numerous years on the Portage County Plan Commission, served on committees, helped with “Celebrate Plover” and was an election official. She was awarded “Citizen of the Year” as well as a PABA (Plover Area Business Association) Business of the Year. She also supported many local charities, especially those that helped animals. She was always looking for a chance to serve her church and community. She also enjoyed the many trips she took with her family and husband. She and Sig were snowbirds to Fort Walton Beach for many years and spent the summer and fall seasons often in Door County. She and Sig were active members in the community and could often be seen putting on many miles while going for daily walks.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband Sig (Plover), Kim Sandstrom (Madison), Kerry Regnier (Batavia, IL), her brother, George Callos (Minocqua, WI), her grandchildren Luke and Grace Regnier (Batavia, IL) as well as many other extended family members.

She will be cremated and a memorial service and interment will follow in the coming months. Dates and times will be announced.

Memorials or donations may be made to The Portage County Humane Society, The Alzheimer’s Association and St. Olaf’s Episcopal Church in Amherst, WI.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

John D. Krienke

John D. Krienke 74, of Wausau, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls after a long and courageous battle with a degenerative muscle disease.

John was born January 6, 1949 in Gary Indiana to the late Frederick and Yvonne (Kepshire) Krienke. He was raised in Wausau and graduated from Wausau High School in 1967. He attended the University of Wisconsin and Northwood Technical College where he received a welding certificate. John was employed by 3M Corporation in Wausau for many years as a Maintenance Mechanic.

In his earlier years, John was an accomplished skier. He took many trips out west to snow ski and was a water skier with the Wausaqua Water Ski Team. He was a skilled scuba diver and also held a private pilot’s license. John had a great appreciation for the outdoors. He spent many fall days hiking, small game hunting and never missed a November deer hunting season. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cottage in Hazelhurst where he made many improvements and had planned to retire. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his siblings, Kathleen Englert, Wausau, Karen (Geoff) Schnelle, Rhinelander, Michael (Patrice) Krienke, Algoma, Paul (Sarah Hart) Krienke, Hazelhurst, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare-Wissota Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls for their loving care of John over the past several years.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Like this: Like Loading...