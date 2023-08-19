Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – The D.C. Everest football team opened its 2023 season with a bang, putting up 30 first-half points en route to a 40-21 victory over Green Bay Preble in a nonconference matchup Thursday at Green Bay East High School.

The Evergreens scored five first-half touchdowns and added another on a long pass in the third quarter to cruise to the victory.

Game details and individual statistics were not provided.

D.C. Everest hosts Chippewa Falls for its final nonconference game Thursday at Stiehm Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.

