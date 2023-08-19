Wausau Pilot & Review

MINOCQUA – After not fielding a team the past two seasons, Wausau East returned to the football field on Friday night and earned a 23-7 victory over Lakeland in a nonconference matchup at Lakeland High School.

Lakeland scored first before East scored 23 unanswered points to pull away.

East quarterback Pacey Weber ran for two touchdowns and more than 100 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Kayden Meverden.

The Lumberjacks, who won their first game since 2019, finished with 386 total yards, 215 through the air from Weber.

East’s defense held Lakeland to 125 yards of total offense.

The win is the first for new East head coach Tyler Kramer.

Individual statistics were not reported.

The Lumberjacks will play at Rhinelander in another nonconference game on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

