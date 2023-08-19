Wausau Pilot & Review

SUPERIOR – After falling behind by a field goal early, the Wausau West football team scored 24 unanswered points to defeat Superior 24-3 in a nonconference game at Superior High School on Friday night.

Superior’s Tanner Leno kicked a 51-yard field goal for the only scoring in the first quarter, but from there on it was all Wausau West.

Ray Reineck scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 5 yards in the second quarter to give the Warriors a 14-3 lead at the break.

Jackson Albee kicked a 25-yard field goal and Teigan Rasmus returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring and give the Warriors the road victory.

West held Superior to just 143 total yards, and more importantly, out of the end zone.

Wausau West will play its home opener against De Pere in another nonconference matchup on Aug. 25 at Thom Field starting at 7 p.m.

Individual statistics were not provided.

Warriors 24, Spartans 3

Wausau West 0 14 0 10 – 24

Superior 3 0 0 0 – 3

First Quarter

S – Tanner Leno 51 field goal.

Second Quarter

WW – Ray Reineck 8 run (Jackson Albee kick).

WW – Reineck 5 run (Albee kick).

Fourth Quarter

WW – Albee 25 field goal.

WW – Reigan Rasmus 25 fumble return (Albee kick).

