Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a Land O’ Lakes man died Saturday in a high speed motorcycle crash in Oneida County.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Aug. 19 on Hwy. 47 near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Witnesses say the driver was headed south at speeds between an estimated 80 and 100 mph, passing in a no-passing zone when he missed a curve and was ejected from his machine.

Bystanders began lifesaving measures and first responders arrived soon after, but the driver, identified as 36-year-old Nathan Loloubek, died at the scene.

Oneida County officials say speed and alcohol are potential factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is completing the accident report. The Newbold First Responders, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...