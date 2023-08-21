Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help Local Families Access Fresh Produce. Each week of the growing season, two local farms based out of Athens provide fresh produce to be boxed and distributed to nonprofit agencies in Marathon County. Your team can help. On Tuesday mornings (10 a.m. to noon), groups of three to five pack the produce into boxes at The Neighbors’ Place (Community Partners Campus, 364 Grand Ave.) in Wausau. Sign up for a shift at at unitedwaymc.org/get-involved or contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

Make A Difference In An Individual’s Life. Judicare Legal Aid’s Mediation Program seeks dedicated volunteers interested in training to become community mediators, working in collaboration with the Marathon County Courts. Volunteers play a crucial role in helping local community members resolve various disputes that arise in small claims court, such as those related to housing, debt collection and minor lawsuits. Our comprehensive training program takes place annually, and we offer a flexible schedule to accommodate your availability. If you would like to get involved, contact Randy Westgate at mediation@judicare.org or call 715-847-4501.

Do You Like Meeting New People? Volunteers are so important to The Neighbors’ Place market experience. Provide your neighbors the dignity, customer service and nourishment they deserve in their time of need. Stock and organize market shelves, help answer guest questions or assist with shopping. Shifts vary. Want to learn more or interested in a tour? Contact Catherine Wollenzien at catherine@neighborsplace.org or 715-803-6984 to apply.

Do You Have A Heart For Home Health? Volunteers are needed at the Good News Project to support their health equipment lending program. Donated medical equipment needs to be sanitized and reassembled, and the coordination of inventory is required to meet ongoing client needs. We attempt to help volunteers find a weekly, two- to three-hour shift that fits their schedule. Contact Rouleen to sign up at 715-843-5985, ext. 104, rouleen@goodnewswi.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Baby Items Needed. The Neighbors’ Place has launched a new diaper bank initiative – The Babies’ Place! Please consider donating to support diaper needs in our community: diapers sizes 3-7, Pull Ups in all sizes, overnight Pull Ups L-XL, and baby hygiene products. Contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966 for more information.

Laundry Supplies Needed. The Salvation Army seeks donations of high efficiency laundry detergent and dryer sheets for the shelter laundry. Contact Colleen at 715-370-9563 or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org to schedule a donation drop off.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...