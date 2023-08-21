Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Lorence H. Parsch Jr.

Lorence “Larry” Parsch Jr, 84, of Rib Mountain, passed away, unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

He was born on October 26, 1938, to the late Lorence Sr. and Betty (Muelbeck) Parsch in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Larry was a charter member of the Rib Mountain Lutheran Church; he enjoyed watching church services on T.V. and singing along to the Hymns, as well as reading his bible each morning. Larry was a volunteer firefighter with the Rib Mountain fire department. He worked as a CDL driver for Pepsi for 40 plus years. Larry married Eunice Luedtke on August 21, 1960, together they had two children, Karen and Ken. Larry liked his word search puzzles, playing sheepshead, cribbage and dice.

Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Eunice Parsch; children, Karen (Lee) Hamerly, and Ken (Lisa) Parsch; grandchildren, Eric (Brittany) Hamerly, Curtis Hamerly, Ashley (Jason) Borrero, and Corey (Courtney) Parsch; great-grandchildren, Zayden, Adley, Parker, Tucker, and Grace; sisters, Gerri Loy, and Marlene (Reinie) Lenz; brother-in-law, Lyle Rusch; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Chuck (Gerry) Parsch; sister, Jean Rusch; brother-in-law, Arnie (Audrey) Luedtke; and his nephew, Brian Lenz.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau, with Rev. Dr. Steven Gjerde officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church, with burial at Restlawn Memorial Park to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Zion Lutheran Church.

LaMira S. Jaecks

LaMira S. Jaecks, 99, of Wausau, departed her loving family on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

She was born on January 21, 1924, to the late Gustav and Susanna (Boeker) Kersemeier, in Schofield, Wisconsin.

On June 20, 1942, LaMira married Wilbert (Wib) Jaecks at St. Paul’s Church of Christ, in Wausau. While Wib served in the army during World War II, LaMira began raising their young family. After the war, they settled in the Wausau area. LaMira worked many years as a mom, grandma, great-grandma, and recently, a great-great-grandma. After the death of her beloved Wib in 1984, she survived cancer and continued doing some of her favorite things: cooking, baking, and quilting. She was even able to go on a trip to Paris with her granddaughter Hope. In later years, LaMira battled numerous physical challenges, always keeping a positive and sunny attitude. She enjoyed playing cards, Farkle, and watching the Brewers.

She is survived by her children, Sue (Joe) Sivulka, Caledonia, Gary (Nancy) Jaecks, Wausau, Bruce (Sue) Jaecks, Wausau, Sandi Jaecks, Wausau, Jackie (Ken) Jurkowski, North Fon du Lac, and Rodney Jaecks, Wausau; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.

LaMira is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Jaecks; granddaughter, Linda Sivulka; and siblings, Clarance Kersemeier, Glen Kersemeier and Geneva Gilbertson.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, with Pastor Philip Schneider officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank Mount View Care Center and its caring staff (you know who you are!)

Germaine A. Reif

Germaine A. Reif, 95, Wausau, formerly of Antigo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born June 23, 1928 in Antigo, daughter of the late George and Mildred (Holup) Schwentner. On July 7, 1964, she married William Reif in Pine City, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2002.

For 43 years, Germaine worked as an operator and clerk for GTE until her retirement in 1990. She was an active member of St. Anne Parish, Wausau where she served at funeral dinners and parish fish fries. She was a member of St. Anne’s Fatima Council and attended Bible studies for many years with a special group of friends. Germaine was a very independent and outgoing person. She made friends wherever she went and had a gift that brought laughter to many conversations. She loved all animals, especially her dog Thunder. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include two step-sons, Ron (Lori) Reif, Minnesota and Bill Jr. (Becky) Reif, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Robert Koskosky Jr., Mary (Dennis) Haub, Margaret (Ken) Stamm, Barbara (Bob) Oseik, Michael (Laurie) Koskosky, Jane (Geoff) Knaflec, Joan (Paul) Engler and many grand nieces and nephews. Germaine was blessed during her lifetime with many loving friends and neighbors, including Sandy and Dennis Gilge, Kathy and Jeff Lenard, and Vickie Richmond-Hawkins.

Besides her parents and husband, William, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jean Koskosky.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in the Queen of Peace Cemetery, Antigo. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Anne Catholic Church or the Marathon County Humane Society.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

John P. Wolters

John P. Wolters, 85, died peacefully Sunday, August 13, 2023 while in the care of family and Comfort Care at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born November 8, 1937 in Appleton, son of the late Floyd and Helen (Crabb) Wolters. John grew up in Appleton and graduated from Appleton Senior High School. He served as a US Marine stationed in San Diego, California.

On May 21, 1960 he married Judy Schmoll in Antigo, WI. Shortly after they began their adventure in marriage, moving to Long Beach, California. There they had their daughter then son. 1969 the family moved to Menomonee Falls, WI; 1982 John and Judy moved to Wausau, WI; they retired at their much loved home on Camelot Lake, WI.

John loved the water and camping. He shared those loves with his family giving us many wonderful memories at the “home away from home” Musky/Crystal Lakes. A bit of clever mischief was an occasional must and John’s gift of humor was at “every turn of the corner, in the middle of the block”. He enjoyed 18 holes of golf with a stop at the 19th for drinks with friends and family whether folks golfed or not. There were many RV trips with Judy; Gulf Shores, AL was a favorite. John was fervent about a good project – crafting wood or otherwise. Nobody does a varnish finish like John; some drying breaks were spent at the casino. Projects went beyond his home to helping many family and friends. A neighbor teared saying, “He’s done something for every one of us in this neighborhood”.

John worked most of his life in the window glass industry, managing a glass business and later sales: 31 years with Hoffer’s Glass. Later, the humorous bargaining skills were part of hosting rummage sales too. He worked hard but didn’t skip a beat with the new freedom of retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Wolters; children, Lisa Wolters and Jeffrey (Cassandra) Wolters; grandson, Justin, step-grandson, A.J.; brothers, Dave (Barb) Wolters and Paul (friend, Liz Glass) Wolters, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

Celebration of Life for John Wolters is on Friday, August 25, 2023: Visitation (9:00am) and funeral service (10:30am) at St. Michael Catholic Church, 6th Street Wausau. Following the service, burial is at St. Boniface Cemetery, Aniwa and luncheon at Chet and Emil’s, Birnamwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in John Wolters name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lyle E. Krautkramer

Lyle E. Krautkramer, 89, of Marathon, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on August 17, 1934 in Marathon to the late Joseph and Mary (Gassner) Krautkramer. Lyle married the former Laverne Kurtzweil in Marathon at St. Mary Catholic Church on May 1, 1957.

Lyle worked for many years as a dairy and Ginseng farmer. As he enjoyed building and tinkering with things, he also was able to develop equipment and practices that allowed for improved efficiency with his Ginseng operations. Along with his hard work on the farm, he collected and acquired many antique tractors, including his favorite manufactured by Eagle. Spending time with family was important to Lyle and many evening Sheepshead games will be remembered by all. He enjoyed deer hunting, making sausage, fishing, golfing, polkas, and traveling with his family and friends. Over the years Lyle was able to travel extensively throughout the United States and across the world including, more recently, to Washington, D.C. with the Honor Flight. He served in the U.S. Army and also was a member of the American Legion Alois Dreikosen Post #469. He had a love for animals especially for his white German Shepherds.

Survivors include his four children, Kathy (Jeff) Koppa, Marathon, Brenda Kraft, Wausau, Francis (Jayme) Krautkramer, Marathon, and Cindy (Alan) Schreier, Marathon; grandchildren, Jennifer (Raj) Bodicharla, Stacy (Mike) Liedl, Robert Kraft, Jonathon (Nikki) Kraft, Elyse (Will) Boyle, Brandon (Angelica) Krautkramer, Kara Krautkramer, David (Brianna) Schreier, and Kristin (Tony) Meister; four great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; sister, Irene Cihlar, Marathon; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Angie Martens, Elaine Iattoni, Richard Kienbaum, and John Austin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne; parents, Joseph and Mary; grandson, Benjamin Koppa; siblings, Delores (Clarence) Rader, Florence (Oscar) Witberler, Marie (Roman) Gau, Cecilia (Emil) Zins, Alois (Lillian), Carl (Mary), Joe (Sylvia), and Leroy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Mary Jane) Jansen, Fred (Lillian) Lang, Lyle Kurtzweil, Elaine Kienbaum, and Donna Mae Austin; and Scott Kraft.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon, with Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service all at the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion Alois Dreikosen Post #469 of Marathon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

We would like to thank the personnel at Renaissance Assisted Living, Copperleaf Assisted Living, Aspirus Emergency Department, Edgar and SAFER ambulance personnel along with first responders, Dr. Valantine, and Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier for the care they gave Lyle over the past several years.

Edward T. Endres

Edward “Ed” Endres, 70, Kronenwetter, WI, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He was born on March 7, 1953, son of the late Geneva (Schmidt) and John Endres, Jr.

Ed was a man who loved his family above all else. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, spending time at the family cottage, and relaxing by a campfire. He would often spend his time on projects around the house/yard, and relax with his cat, Kassie. Ed was always fond of cats, but he had a special bond with Kassie (or “Barrel Cat” as he called her). His love of his Harley, Corvettes, tractors, and machinery brought him joy throughout all his life. He routinely attended Sporting/Gun Shows with his friends and valued all the relationships he created throughout his years of attending these events. Ed’s entire family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Christopher Peterson from the Aspirus Cancer Center and Dr. Ryan Mattison from the UW Carbone Cancer Center, along with the entire nursing staff, who all did an incredible job in taking care of Ed throughout the last two years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Geneva and John Endres, Jr. of Edgar, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Polly (Krause) Endres, of Kronenwetter, WI, and his daughters Mariah Endres (fiancé Seth Feldman) of Madison, WI and Kacie Endres of Suffolk, VA, his sister Karen Endres of Merrill, WI, brother Myron (Colleen) Endres of Marathon, WI, sister Kris (Jim) Lokemoen of Merrill, WI, and sister Kim (Carl) Wilichowski of Marathon, WI.

A Celebration of Ed’s Life will take place on Saturday August 26th, 2023, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau WI, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Edgar, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org) in honor of Ed.

Clifford R. Knapp

Clifford “Cliff” Ralph Knapp, 92, Wausau, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 21, 1931 in Wausau to Rudolph and Viola Knapp. Cliff graduated from Trinity Lutheran grade school and Wausau Senior High School. On April 15, 1952, he married Merceda Rekowski at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau, where they were longtime members. For 42 years, Cliff worked for Wausau Papers in Brokaw until his retirement.

Cliff had many interests, including fishing, gardening, dancing, woodworking, counted cross-stitching and pine needle basketry. He was an avid golfer and at age 67, landed a hole in one at the Legion Golf Course.

For 25 years, Cliff served as a director at Brokaw Credit Union. He enjoyed volunteering at Marywood Convalescent Center, The Warming Center and Mount View Care Center. Together, Cliff and Merceda enjoyed 21 winters in Hudson, Florida, where they met so many wonderful longtime friends, and also traveled to many different countries that they found to be both fun and educational.

Survivors include, four children, Mark (Connie) Knapp, Alison Knapp, Randal (Debbie) Knapp and Gregg (Sherrie) Knapp; seven grandchildren, Amy Knapp, Jared (Shauna) Knapp, Adam Knapp Wachsner, Chris (Neeti) Arndt, Dan (Mindy) Arndt, Spencer Knapp and Kate Knapp; seven great-grandchildren, Bailee, Bentley and Hudson Knapp, Brody and Taylor Arndt and Keeran and Riaan Arndt; one brother, Wayne “Chum” Knapp; one brother-in-law, Chuck Luedtke; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Knapp; one sister, Alice Luedtke; two sisters-in-law, Mary Knapp and Lois Knapp; and most of all, his loving wife of 64 years, Merceda. Cliff and Merceda worked together, played together, prayed together and stayed together.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, village of Maine. Rev. Maggie Westaby will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Private burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Athens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in memory of Cliff.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Donna M. Wnek

Donna M. Wnek, 87 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

Donna was born on March 10, 1936, in the Town of Deer Creek, Taylor County, the daughter of George and Ottillia (Erl) Boor.

On October 10, 1959, Donna was united in marriage to Marion Wnek at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Stetsonville.

Donna and her husband, Marion, had a hobby farm when they lived in Thorp, where she tended to several animals. They later moved to Wittenberg, where she worked as a teacher, clerk at the post office, treasurer for the Village of Wittenberg and a poll worker. With her husband, they started a ginseng farm called Underground Gems, where she was the secretary and treasurer. Donna was also a leader for Sunnyside 4-H for many years. She enjoyed baking, traveling, gardening, watching the birds and picking berries. Donna was an avid Green Bay Packers and Marquette Basketball fan. Her most precious time was spent with her children and grandchildren. Every time they got together you could find them playing 500 Rummy.

Donna is survived by her husband, Marion; three children, Dan (Donna) Wnek of Wittenberg, Mike Wnek of Milwaukee, and Susan (Robert) Clark of Slinger; four grandchildren, Camylle Wnek, Coleton Wnek, Henry Clark and Olivia Clark; sister, Gloria Devine of Bruce, as well as other family and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert and Thomas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Holy Family- St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of Mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Lucille E. Pederson

Lucille E. Pederson, 95, formerly of Mattoon, died on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at The Cottages in Shawano, under the care of Moments Hospice.

Lucille was born on October 21, 1927, in Appleton, the daughter of Walter and Bertha (Zander) Dalke.

On September 11, 1948, Lucille was united in marriage to Merwin Pederson in Bowler. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2008.

Lucille decorated cakes for special occasions, and especially enjoyed decorating wedding cakes. She liked crossword puzzles, word searches, and jigsaw puzzles. Lucille loved quilting. She would often make quilts for her family and was a member of the St John’s Quilting Group and Ladies Aid.

Lucille is survived by four sons, Larry (Jean) Pederson, Dennis (Jackie) Pederson, Ronald (Ramona) Pederson and Ken (Connie) Pederson; six grandchildren, Kelly Pederson, Corrie (Matt) Norman, Dan (Michelle) Pederson, Erin (Steve Scherck) Pederson, Rachel Pederson and Sarah Pederson; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Brianna and Matthew; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Dalke and Pat Zeinert.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Arnold (Gertrude) Dalke and Ralph Dalke.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, in Mattoon. Rev. Steven Pockat will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Mattoon. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

