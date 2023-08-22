

Marathon City Book Club: “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir

Sept. 11. Join the Marathon City branch staff and other literary enthusiasts during their monthly book club gathering. In September, they’ll discuss Andy Weir’s 2021 science fiction novel. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “Maid” by Stephanie Land

Sept. 12. Join the Edgar staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion each month. In September, they’ll discuss Land’s firsthand account of serving others. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

Sept. 12. Each month book club participants and the Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. For September, they’ll talk about “Verity” by Colleen Hoover. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

Sept. 12. Each month book club participants and the library staff discuss a featured selection from a variety of genres. For September, they’ll talk about “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]



Mosinee Book Club: “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah

Sept. 18. Would you like to socialize with other book enthusiasts and the Mosinee staff each month while discussing different books? Join any time, including September when Hannah’s novel is discussed. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]



As the Page Turns Book Club: “Honey Bus” by Meredith May

Sept. 18. Join other book lovers and the Spencer branch library staff for engaging discussions of a variety of books each month with their As the Page Turns book club. 5:45 p.m. 715-659-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

Community Read Discussion Group: “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

Sept. 19. If you’ve joined the Community Read of Angeline Boulley’s “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” join folks at the library’s Wausau headquarters to talk about it. 6:30 p.m. 715-261-7230. [MCPL Wausau]

Stratford Book Club: “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Sept. 20. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in September, or any month for that matter. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan

Sept. 27. Join the Rothschild Branch library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Like this: Like Loading...